BSG discusses improvements for Homecoming and Family Weekends, other Congress updates

Last weekend, the Bucknell Student Government reconvened for another Congress session to discuss past and future events happening all around campus.

The Congress was first joined by Amie Fox, Assistant Director of Engagement Events, who came to gain members’ insights regarding the merging of both Homecoming and Family Weekend that occurred this past September, something that was newly initiated this year.

The Congress, in all, had mixed reactions about the topic. In an open forum, many discussed their opinions on how both Homecoming and Family Weekend should be separated because their purposes are different–during Family Weekend, students should be spending time with their families and during Homecoming, students should be spending time with alumni and making connections.

The Congress also discussed how to establish better mediums and ways to bring alumni back, not just on Homecoming weekend, so students are aware of and have the opportunity to meet various alumni and foster meaningful relationships that could help them in the workforce. They raised suggestions of working with professors or even creating a committee to address this, as it would overwhelmingly benefit the student population.

The speaker finished with a question to the Congress about how to make Homecoming beneficial to students and alumni without being a congested weekend.

After Fox left, the Congress was brought to order, did the roll call, reviewed office hours, addressed the schedule, discussed updates by the executive board and approved the minutes from last week.

During public comments, attendees addressed how BSG could be more representative and how they could be a better voice for marginalized communities, a topic the Congress has grappled with throughout the year.

On the docket were two resolutions. The first resolution was to allocate $1500 for an accessible labyrinth on campus and to designate a place where students can pray and internalize with themselves. The current labyrinth is far and not accessible, and this resolution would alter the location and make it so every student could use it. After some questions and amendments, the resolution was passed.

The second resolution aimed to help fund a tabling event happening on Halloween. The money would be used to buy candy as an incentive for students to come and ask questions. The resolution was passed.

After the resolutions, President Sam Douds ’25 reviewed the upcoming guest speakers, and of course, engaged in the all-favorite “snaps” in which members share good things about other members or themselves.

To end the meeting, every Committee Chair or Class President reviewed updates and upcoming events in which their committee will take part.

The session was adjourned , but not before checking the Campus Pulse, laughing at the weekly Caught in the Act , and taking a group picture together.

The next Bucknell Student Government meeting will be held on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at 4 p.m.

