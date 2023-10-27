Women’s Golf secures top five finish in final event

Ben Popko / The Bucknellian

Women’s Golf competed in the Lehigh Invitational in Bethlehem, PA. It was a larger event, featuring fifteen other squads competing against the Bison.

The team finished fifth on the overall leaderboard, securing top five finishes in all of their fall events this year. They broke the team’s fall scoring record with 307.7, previously 310.1 that was set in 2018.

Paige Richter ’26 was the low Bison for the week, securing a T7 finish on the individual leaderboard. Richter, along with Nicole Yun ’27 both tallied final round +3 75’s on Tuesday, Yun having four birdies on the day. The team also counted an 80 from Cristina Canales ’24 and an 81 from Katherine Vice ’27. It was exciting to see the underclassmen step up for the Orange & Blue.

This was an all-around impeccable season for Bison Women’s Golf. From Richter bursting onto the scene around the league, to no worse than a top five finish all season, this was a special fall go-around for the team.

They now have their sights set on the spring season, which begins at the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, FL. We will see if the crew can turn some of these top 5 finished into wins.

