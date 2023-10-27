The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show
October 27, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user GRuban
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading
October 27, 2023
BSG discusses improvements for Homecoming and Family Weekends, other Congress updates
October 27, 2023
En Español: Malvaviscos
October 27, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 20, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/06/2023)
October 6, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play
October 27, 2023
Lauren Mederios, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game
October 27, 2023
Ben Popko / The Bucknellian
Women’s Golf secures top five finish in final event
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Swimming falls three points short in Fall Invite
October 27, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 20, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 6, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 27, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 20, 2023
Taylor Swift takes on her NFL era
October 6, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ugg, I just love fall!
October 27, 2023
Review: Netflix’s Bodies
October 27, 2023
A call to educate: Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
October 20, 2023
How are your Jewish friends actually doing?
October 20, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The Bucknell tarantula apocalypse
October 27, 2023
Is Bucknell haunted???
October 27, 2023
Witchcraft 101: Bucknell offers elective course in “spellbinding studies”
October 27, 2023
Gordon Ramsay films an episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” at Bostwick
October 27, 2023
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
October 27, 2023
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
October 27, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month
October 20, 2023
Hayley Leopold, Satire Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
A taste of town: Lewisburg restaurant spotlight
October 20, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play

October 27, 2023

Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game

October 27, 2023

Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase

October 27, 2023

Hugh Straine, Senior Writer
October 27, 2023
Ben Popko / The Bucknellian
Ben Popko / The Bucknellian

Women’s Golf competed in the Lehigh Invitational in Bethlehem, PA. It was a larger event, featuring fifteen other squads competing against the Bison. 

The team finished fifth on the overall leaderboard, securing top five finishes in all of their fall events this year. They broke the team’s fall scoring record with 307.7, previously 310.1 that was set in 2018. 

Paige Richter ’26 was the low Bison for the week, securing a T7 finish on the individual leaderboard. Richter, along with Nicole Yun ’27 both tallied final round +3 75’s on Tuesday, Yun having four birdies on the day. The team also counted an 80 from Cristina Canales ’24 and an 81 from Katherine Vice ’27. It was exciting to see the underclassmen step up for the Orange & Blue.

This was an all-around impeccable season for Bison Women’s Golf. From Richter bursting onto the scene around the league, to no worse than a top five finish all season, this was a special fall go-around for the team.

They now have their sights set on the spring season, which begins at the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, FL. We will see if the crew can turn some of these top 5 finished into wins.

