BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections

The penultimate BSG Congress session was held this past weekend, where members were joined by guest speaker Lisa Keegan, Interim Dean of Students, and were able to pass a plethora of resolutions.

Keegan came to BSG to discuss updates regarding the dining vendors’ selection process. She briefly explained how the dining vendors are contracted as well as that the state of the work of the Dining Selection Committee is currently “gathering campus input” to evaluate how to move forward.

“We thought it would be really prudent as a campus community to provide feedback and input and create a list of goals for students now and ten years from now,” said Keegan.

She also explained the upcoming schedule regarding meeting with companies and listing Bucknell’s dining priorities as they plan to draft a contract. Keegan believes that with this upcoming change will also come minor renovations in Bucknell dining, including meal plans, but nothing major.

A brief Q&A occurred after Keegan finished talking, where members asked about subjects including if this new contract would change meal plan prices or the usage of dining and campus dollars.

After the dining conversation, Keegan explained that the University is in the process of hiring a new Dean of Students. She explained how Bucknell is gaining feedback from students to see what they want in a Dean of Students and how a search committee is being formed to conduct the interview process of certain candidates.

BSG President Sam Douds ’25 called the meeting to order once Keegan was done speaking, which was followed by the roll call, approval of the meeting, updates of the upcoming schedule, review of office hours and public comments.

Douds and Isa Segura-Suarez ’25 talked at length about the upcoming Executive Elections, specifically how members of the Congress go about signing up this week, when the public will be aware of the candidates, the debate next Monday and voting under the new rules of the Constitution.

After that, members looked into their first round of approving resolutions. The first was by TK Bango ’26, who wrote a resolution to advocate for more student engagement in the President’s Sustainability Council. Because this was a bylaw change resolution, the Congress did not vote on its approval at the meeting.

The second revolution came from the Academic Committee to fund their annual “Take it Easy,” which would bring munchkins and hot chocolate to Bucknell students the day before Reading Day. The resolution passed unanimously.

The third resolution was to also purchase Dunkin’ treats for a tabling event to hear students’ needs and wants. It passed unanimously.

After the much-enjoyed weekly snaps, each Committee Chair member came up and shared their updates and upcoming events and meetings.

The next and last Bucknell Student Government Congress session of the semester will occur next Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at 4 p.m.

