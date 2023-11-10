The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
November 10, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Joe Gatto performs at Center Stage
November 10, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Cydney Scott
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
November 10, 2023
BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections
November 10, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 19, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions
November 10, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Volleyball dominates over successful weekend
November 10, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh
November 10, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Swim and Dive goes 2-1 in Navy Quad meet
November 10, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 19, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
November 10, 2023
Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong
November 10, 2023
Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is
November 10, 2023
Speedrunning course registration
November 10, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fight breaks out between Management 101 companies selling shirts
November 10, 2023
Bucknellians prank Joe Gatto
November 10, 2023
Registration Roulette? PIN number mix-up wreaks havoc on course selection
November 10, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Students form the Bucknell Milk Society
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Turning The Bucknellian into poetry
November 2, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Recapping LGBTQ+ History Month at Bucknell
November 2, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Top Stories
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation

November 10, 2023

Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions

November 10, 2023

Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh

November 10, 2023

BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections

Michael Taromina, News Editor
November 10, 2023

The penultimate BSG Congress session was held this past weekend, where members were joined by guest speaker Lisa Keegan, Interim Dean of Students, and were able to pass a plethora of resolutions.

Keegan came to BSG to discuss updates regarding the dining vendors’ selection process. She briefly explained how the dining vendors are contracted as well as that the state of the work of the Dining Selection Committee is currently “gathering campus input” to evaluate how to move forward. 

“We thought it would be really prudent as a campus community to provide feedback and input and create a list of goals for students now and ten years from now,” said Keegan. 

She also explained the upcoming schedule regarding meeting with companies and listing Bucknell’s dining priorities as they plan to draft a contract. Keegan believes that with this upcoming change will also come minor renovations in Bucknell dining, including meal plans, but nothing major. 

A brief Q&A occurred after Keegan finished talking, where members asked about subjects including if this new contract would change meal plan prices or the usage of dining and campus dollars. 

After the dining conversation, Keegan explained that the University is in the process of hiring a new Dean of Students. She explained how Bucknell is gaining feedback from students to see what they want in a Dean of Students and how a search committee is being formed to conduct the interview process of certain candidates.

BSG President Sam Douds ’25 called the meeting to order once Keegan was done speaking, which was followed by the roll call, approval of the meeting, updates of the upcoming schedule, review of office hours and public comments. 

Douds and Isa Segura-Suarez ’25 talked at length about the upcoming Executive Elections, specifically how members of the Congress go about signing up this week, when the public will be aware of the candidates, the debate next Monday and voting under the new rules of the Constitution. 

After that, members looked into their first round of approving resolutions. The first was by TK Bango ’26, who wrote a resolution to advocate for more student engagement in the President’s Sustainability Council. Because this was a bylaw change resolution, the Congress did not vote on its approval at the meeting.

The second revolution came from the Academic Committee to fund their annual “Take it Easy,” which would bring munchkins and hot chocolate to Bucknell students the day before Reading Day. The resolution passed unanimously. 

The third resolution was to also purchase Dunkin’ treats for a tabling event to hear students’ needs and wants. It passed unanimously. 

After the much-enjoyed weekly snaps, each Committee Chair member came up and shared their updates and upcoming events and meetings. 

The next and last Bucknell Student Government Congress session of the semester will occur next Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at 4 p.m. 

Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Joe Gatto performs at Center Stage
Photo Courtesy of Cydney Scott
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
Photo Courtesy of Gordon R. Wenzel
Professor Amber Lawson among "Favorite Business Professors of the Class of 2023"
El último round
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)

