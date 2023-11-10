Professor Amber Lawson among “Favorite Business Professors of the Class of 2023”

Photo Courtesy of Gordon R. Wenzel

Amber Lawson, Assistant Professor of Practice in Accounting, was one of 26 professors named among “The Favorite Business Professors Of The Class Of 2023” by “Poets&Quants for Undergrads,” a leading online publication for undergraduate business education news.

To build their list, staff at “Poets&Quants” asked students named to their “Best & Brightest Business Majors” list—top graduating seniors from top undergraduate business programs—about their favorite business professors, released earlier this month.

“Professor Amber Lawson taught two of my favorite classes at Bucknell: Foundations of Accounting II and Auditing & Assurance. She has a naturally engaging personality and brings real-world experience as an auditor to the classroom,” said Danny Cecere ’23, a business administration graduate, in the “Poets&Quants” story announcing the honor. “She regularly relates concepts to her background experiences to make difficult ideas more understandable and concrete. Her enthusiasm for accounting, along with her willingness to share her experiences with her students, influenced my interest in an accounting career… She is always generous with her time and advice and continues to serve as a mentor to me as I prepare for the CPA exam and workplace.”

Lawson joined the Freeman College faculty in Aug. 2020. In addition to teaching, she is also the faculty advisor of the Bucknell Petitioning Chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, an international honor society for accounting, finance and information systems students attending universities accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business or the European Quality Improvement System.

