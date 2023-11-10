Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the individual writers and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Bucknellian.

As the saying goes, there is no place like home. Similarly, there is no place quite like Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

When reflecting upon the quaint, charming suburb of Lewisburg, nothing but warm feelings consume me, and wholesome memories come to mind. In fact, if there were a happiness capital of Pa., I’d argue that Lewisburg is a front-running candidate.

Simply put, Lewisburg is the epitome of a perfect college town. When I toured Bucknell back in 2022, the second I crossed the bridge onto Market Street, I knew I was home. Each day, I’m constantly reminded of how grateful I am for this special place.

No matter the season, no matter the time of day and no matter the weather—yes, even on the gloomy and cold rainy days—the effervescent spirit of Lewisburg endures. The walkable downtown, the delectable restaurants and the picturesque scenery of this unique place construct the perfect synergy for a sublime college life.

For starters, the plethora of cute cafés and restaurants in Lewisburg contributes to its alluring atmosphere. If you’re craving the most mouth-watering grilled cheese, Amami offers “The Sofia,” a Caprese-style sandwich, right on the corner of 6th Street. It’s the ideal spot to grab a quick cup of coffee and catch up with a friend. Or, if you desire a sweet treat, in just five minutes you can walk to Sweet Frog or May’s Freez for some yummy fro-yo or ice cream. Regardless of what food, drink or dessert you may be in the mood for, Lewisburg won’t only meet your expectations but exceed them.

Lewisburg also provides countless exciting activities. Ellie Turgeon ’26 says that one of her favorite pastimes is walking the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. Along this 9.5-mile, scenic route you can truly absorb the unmatched beauty of Lewisburg: wildflowers, farms and even cows! My personal favorite activity, however, is going to the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market. During the fall and spring months, they make the prettiest flower bouquets. And, if you’re a caffeine addict like me, you can try one of the many delicious flavors of coffee they make homemade.

While the great spots, fun activities and endless surrounding beauty make Lewisburg a dreamy college home, the people are what make the place—Bucknell and Lewisburg are living proof of this. The tight-knit community here—the “Bucknell Bubble” as people often call it—ensures that wherever you go, you will see a friendly face.

While living in Lewisburg is special, the memories it leaves you are just as momentous. Katey Twombly Ryan ’00 recalls that “Lewisburg was an incredible place to call home for four years.” And, above all, she says “One of my friend’s husbands who graduated with us calls Bucknell the greatest place on Earth.”

So, there you have it: Lewisburg, “the greatest place on Earth.”

