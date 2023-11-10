The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
November 10, 2023
Joe Gatto performs at Center Stage
November 10, 2023
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
November 10, 2023
BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections
November 10, 2023
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Confusion lingers over students' understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 19, 2023
Women's Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions
November 10, 2023
Volleyball dominates over successful weekend
November 10, 2023
Men's Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh
November 10, 2023
Women's Swim and Dive goes 2-1 in Navy Quad meet
November 10, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker '25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison '24
October 26, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett '24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo '27
October 5, 2023
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern's unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers' remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 19, 2023
A night for Bucknell to wake up
November 10, 2023
Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong
November 10, 2023
Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is
November 10, 2023
Speedrunning course registration
November 10, 2023
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fight breaks out between Management 101 companies selling shirts
November 10, 2023
Bucknellians prank Joe Gatto
November 10, 2023
Registration Roulette? PIN number mix-up wreaks havoc on course selection
November 10, 2023
Students form the Bucknell Milk Society
November 10, 2023
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Turning The Bucknellian into poetry
November 2, 2023
Recapping LGBTQ+ History Month at Bucknell
November 2, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation

Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation

November 10, 2023

Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions

Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions

November 10, 2023

Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh

Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh

November 10, 2023

View All

Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is

Callie Holland, Contributing Writer
November 10, 2023

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the individual writers and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Bucknellian.

As the saying goes, there is no place like home. Similarly, there is no place quite like Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. 

When reflecting upon the quaint, charming suburb of Lewisburg, nothing but warm feelings consume me, and wholesome memories come to mind. In fact, if there were a happiness capital of Pa., I’d argue that Lewisburg is a front-running candidate. 

Simply put, Lewisburg is the epitome of a perfect college town. When I toured Bucknell back in 2022, the second I crossed the bridge onto Market Street, I knew I was home. Each day, I’m constantly reminded of how grateful I am for this special place. 

No matter the season, no matter the time of day and no matter the weather—yes, even on the gloomy and cold rainy days—the effervescent spirit of Lewisburg endures. The walkable downtown, the delectable restaurants and the picturesque scenery of this unique place construct the perfect synergy for a sublime college life.  

For starters, the plethora of cute cafés and restaurants in Lewisburg contributes to its alluring atmosphere. If you’re craving the most mouth-watering grilled cheese, Amami offers “The Sofia,” a Caprese-style sandwich, right on the corner of 6th Street. It’s the ideal spot to grab a quick cup of coffee and catch up with a friend. Or, if you desire a sweet treat, in just five minutes you can walk to Sweet Frog or May’s Freez for some yummy fro-yo or ice cream. Regardless of what food, drink or dessert you may be in the mood for, Lewisburg won’t only meet your expectations but exceed them. 

Lewisburg also provides countless exciting activities. Ellie Turgeon ’26 says that one of her favorite pastimes is walking the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. Along this 9.5-mile, scenic route you can truly absorb the unmatched beauty of Lewisburg: wildflowers, farms and even cows! My personal favorite activity, however, is going to the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market. During the fall and spring months, they make the prettiest flower bouquets. And, if you’re a caffeine addict like me, you can try one of the many delicious flavors of coffee they make homemade.

While the great spots, fun activities and endless surrounding beauty make Lewisburg a dreamy college home, the people are what make the place—Bucknell and Lewisburg are living proof of this. The tight-knit community here—the “Bucknell Bubble” as people often call it—ensures that wherever you go, you will see a friendly face. 

While living in Lewisburg is special, the memories it leaves you are just as momentous. Katey Twombly Ryan ’00 recalls that “Lewisburg was an incredible place to call home for four years.” And, above all, she says “One of my friend’s husbands who graduated with us calls Bucknell the greatest place on Earth.” 

So, there you have it: Lewisburg, “the greatest place on Earth.”

A night for Bucknell to wake up
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Speedrunning course registration
Speedrunning course registration
Spread the news: Flip-flops are a seasonal fashion flop
The FNAF Movie: The Problem with Content Made Only for Nostalgia
The good, the bad and the spooky: Bucknellians best and most overdone costumes of Halloweekend
The good, the bad and the spooky: Bucknellians best and most overdone costumes of Halloweekend

