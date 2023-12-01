The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Professor DeeAnn Reeder co-authors paper disputing bats’ role in human disease
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week
December 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2
December 1, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes third in MAWPC Tournament
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
Elevating eggs: A South Asian American perspective on the joy of seasoning eggs
December 1, 2023
A reflection on the November 9th walkout
December 1, 2023
The paradox of school breaks
December 1, 2023
A beautiful tragedy: What makes Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind rewatchable twenty years later
December 1, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The last of satire
December 1, 2023
Bison Wrapped: a summary you won’t want to share
December 1, 2023
The Bucknellian’s top 5 tips for raising your grades last minute
December 1, 2023
Turkey dreams to exam schemes: Thanksgiving oasis turns into academic odyssey
December 1, 2023
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
December 1, 2023
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water
December 1, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable 'ugly fruit' cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
Bucknell Dance Company performs "ELEMENTS": Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water

Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water

December 1, 2023

Women's Basketball goes 1-2 across week

Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week

December 1, 2023

Men's Basketball ends week 1-2

Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2

December 1, 2023

Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)

John Ogunwomoju, Staff Writer
December 1, 2023
Domestic 

Rosalynn Carter, who as First Lady worked tirelessly on behalf of mental health reform and professionalized the role of the president’s spouse, died Sunday, Nov. 19 at the age of 96, according to The Carter Center. Rosalynn Carter passed away peacefully with family by her side at her home in Plains, Ga., the center said in a statement. Earlier this week, a funeral service was held for her in Atlanta, where former first ladies, former presidents and many state and local officials gathered to hear remarks on the late spouse of the 39th President of the United States. 

Astronomers have discovered a rare in-sync solar system with six planets moving like a grand cosmic orchestra, untouched by outside forces since their birth billions of years ago. The find, announced Wednesday, can help explain how solar systems across the Milky Way galaxy came to be. This one is 100 light-years away in the constellation Coma Berenices. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles. A pair of planet-hunting satellites—NASA’s Tess and the European Space Agency’s Cheops—teamed up for the observations. None of the planets in perfect synchrony are within the star’s so-called habitable zone, which means little if any likelihood of life, at least as we know it.

International 

Experts say pollution is causing a rise in respiratory illnesses and deaths in northern Java, including Jakarta. Smog in the metropolis of 11.2 million people comes from a combination of coal-fired plants, vehicle and motorcycle exhaust, trash burning and industries, and many in the city are demanding that the government take action. Emissions from coal-fired power plants contribute to greenhouse gases that rise into the atmosphere and help heat the planet, a key focus of the United Nations Climate Conference, or COP28, which begins next week in Dubai.

A U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed during a training mission Wednesday off of the country’s southern coast, killing at least one of the eight crew members, the Japanese coast guard said. Japanese Coast Guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa said that the cause of the crash and the status of the seven others on board were not immediately known. The Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but during flight, it can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster, like an airplane. Ospreys have had a number of accidents in the past, including in Japan, where they are deployed at U.S. and Japanese military bases. In Okinawa, where about half of the 50,000 American troops are based, Gov. Denny Tamaki told reporters Wednesday that he would ask the U.S. military to suspend all Osprey flights in Japan. 

