Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)

Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

Domestic

Immigration and border security were hot topics on Capitol Hill this week as both political parties sought to separate their personal principles with the votes needed for legislation to pass. Earlier this week, a group of bipartisan senators released a long-awaited text of a bill that aimed at reducing record high crossings at the southern border and tightening an asylum system that has been overwhelmed by migrants fleeing their homes to seek refuge. The bill also includes critical aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. However, criticism from conservative Republicans, including those in the Senate, House Speaker Mike Johnson and former President Donald Trump, denounced the bill and voiced their opposition. The bill did not pass for a debate in the Senate on Wednesday; Democrats are not giving up on it’s future. On Tuesday night over in the House, Republicans failed to pass articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Southern California has been drenched the past week as it has been enduring a storm that stayed for days causing mayhem and chaos all over the region in the form of massive mudslides, unprecedented flooding and town-wide power outages. This was one of the wettest storms the region has ever seen, devastating communities all around, such as Hollywood Hills. After weather began relenting Tuesday, evacuation orders were lifted for homes in areas that flood easily and are prone to mudslides. The southern part of the state is fortunately headed for a sunny weekend but thousands still remain without power, food and shelter and the cleanup has just begun.

International

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and will be not be appearing in public events after being advised by his doctors to minimize in-person contacts. It was not revealed which type of cancer the monarch has, or at least how severe or far along it is. The palace put out a statement highlighting the king’s reason for sharing his diagnosis, which was “in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.” Visits from family members after the prognosis were made, such as the King’s son, Prince Harry, who he has had a stiff relationship with. King Charles III ascended to the throne 18 months ago after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Voters in Azerbaijan cast ballots on Wednesday in a snap election which gave incumbent President Ilham Aliyev another seven-year term, following his government’s swift reclaiming of a region formerly controlled by ethnic Armenian separatists. Aliyev came into power 20 years ago after succeeding his father who was Azerbaijan’s Communist boss and then president for a decade when it became independent after the 1991 Soviet collapse. Though originally the next presidential vote was set for next year, Aliyev called an early election shortly after Azerbaijani troops retook the Karabakh region from ethnic Armenian forces who controlled it for three decades. Aliyev has declared that he wanted the election to “mark the beginning of a new era.”

