Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
February 9, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
February 9, 2024
“Why is the Conversation so hard?” forum discusses Israel-Palestine conflict
February 9, 2024
Bucknell announces Wendy Sternberg as next Provost
February 9, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Tracks and Field has notable weekend
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball goes 1-1 Over Week
February 9, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and diving teams put up strong fight at Navy Invite
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bison of the Week: Emma Theodorsson ’26
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
February 9, 2024
Rethinking Democratic reliability: A reality check
February 9, 2024
The Stanley Cup craze
February 9, 2024
Gay girls are Mean Girls, too
February 9, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?
February 9, 2024
Dissecting the thrills of Stephen King’s “It”
February 9, 2024
Reflections on storytelling: How F1’s drive to survive ignited the Netflix-cation of professional sports
February 9, 2024
“Trainspotting” Movie Review
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A look into unique classes from the College of Arts & Sciences
February 2, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Meet the students of the Undergraduate Executive Internship Program
February 2, 2024
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip

February 9, 2024

Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops

February 9, 2024

Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?

February 9, 2024

Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)

John Ogunwomoju and Michael Taromina
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

Domestic

Immigration and border security were hot topics on Capitol Hill this week as both political parties sought to separate their personal principles with the votes needed for legislation to pass. Earlier this week, a group of bipartisan senators released a long-awaited text of a bill that aimed at reducing record high crossings at the southern border and tightening an asylum system that has been overwhelmed by migrants fleeing their homes to seek refuge. The bill also includes critical aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. However, criticism from conservative Republicans, including those in the Senate, House Speaker Mike Johnson and former President Donald Trump, denounced the bill and voiced their opposition. The bill did not pass for a debate in the Senate on Wednesday; Democrats are not giving up on it’s future. On Tuesday night over in the House, Republicans failed to pass articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Southern California has been drenched the past week as it has been enduring a storm that stayed for days causing mayhem and chaos all over the region in the form of massive mudslides, unprecedented flooding and town-wide power outages. This was one of the wettest storms the region has ever seen, devastating communities all around, such as Hollywood Hills. After weather began relenting Tuesday, evacuation orders were lifted for homes in areas that flood easily and are prone to mudslides. The southern part of the state is fortunately headed for a sunny weekend but thousands still remain without power, food and shelter and the cleanup has just begun.

International

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and will be not be appearing in public events after being advised by his doctors to minimize in-person contacts. It was not revealed which type of cancer the monarch has, or at least how severe or far along it is. The palace put out a statement highlighting the king’s reason for sharing his diagnosis, which was “in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.” Visits from family members after the prognosis were made, such as the King’s son, Prince Harry, who he has had a stiff relationship with. King Charles III ascended to the throne 18 months ago after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. 

Voters in Azerbaijan cast ballots on Wednesday in a snap election which gave incumbent President Ilham Aliyev another seven-year term, following his government’s swift reclaiming of a region formerly controlled by ethnic Armenian separatists. Aliyev came into power 20 years ago after succeeding his father who was Azerbaijan’s Communist boss and then president for a decade when it became independent after the 1991 Soviet collapse. Though originally the next presidential vote was set for next year, Aliyev called an early election shortly after Azerbaijani troops retook the Karabakh region from ethnic Armenian forces who controlled it for three decades. Aliyev has declared that he wanted the election to “mark the beginning of a new era.”

