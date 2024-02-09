The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
February 9, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
February 9, 2024
“Why is the Conversation so hard?” forum discusses Israel-Palestine conflict
February 9, 2024
Bucknell announces Wendy Sternberg as next Provost
February 9, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Tracks and Field has notable weekend
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball goes 1-1 Over Week
February 9, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and diving teams put up strong fight at Navy Invite
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bison of the Week: Emma Theodorsson ’26
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
February 9, 2024
Rethinking Democratic reliability: A reality check
February 9, 2024
The Stanley Cup craze
February 9, 2024
Gay girls are Mean Girls, too
February 9, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?
February 9, 2024
Dissecting the thrills of Stephen King’s “It”
February 9, 2024
Reflections on storytelling: How F1’s drive to survive ignited the Netflix-cation of professional sports
February 9, 2024
“Trainspotting” Movie Review
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A look into unique classes from the College of Arts & Sciences
February 2, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Meet the students of the Undergraduate Executive Internship Program
February 2, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip

February 9, 2024

Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops

February 9, 2024

Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?

February 9, 2024

Bucknell announces Wendy Sternberg as next Provost

Michael Taromina, News Editor
February 9, 2024

After an extensive national search, Bucknell President John Bravman has announced that Wendy Sternberg, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College at Occidental College since July 2017, will be Bucknell’s next provost.

Sternberg’s academic leadership for nearly seven years in her current position, coupled with her experience as the dean of academic departments and programs for four years (2013-17) at Union College, her alma mater; and as associate provost for four years (2008-12) at Haverford College, were among the factors that impressed the Bucknell students, faculty and staff who participated in the search process.

“The position of provost is a critically important appointment for Bucknell’s future,” Bravman says. “In an extremely competitive field of candidates, Wendy’s combination of administrative experience and deep commitment to the liberal arts distinguished her as ideally equipped to guide our academic program and ensure its continued success. She is regarded as an outstanding leader and collaborator who understands the challenges facing higher education, and she is fully prepared to assume the role of provost at Bucknell University.”

Recurring themes that have featured prominently in Sternberg’s administrative career include her support for interdisciplinary teaching and learning; process-oriented and data-informed decisionmaking driven by equity and fairness; and a commitment to the creation of inclusive campus communities that honor, value and respect all individuals.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Bucknell community, an institution I have long admired for its commitment to the liberal arts in all of its forms and its emphasis on preparing students for lives and careers of meaning and purpose,” Sternberg says. “I look forward to working with Bucknell’s faculty, students and staff in ushering in the University’s next chapter.”

Improving Academic Outcomes

During her tenure at Occidental, Sternberg has been responsible for reorganizing the academic administration to improve coherence and effectiveness, forging new collaborations with the student affairs division in support of student success and thriving. She also has led an effort to define academic priorities for the college’s recently concluded comprehensive campaign, which met its $250 million goal.

Her track record of securing grants for her own research has translated into success on three Mellon Foundation institutional grants at Occidental — one to support the integration of arts and technology, one to fund a community-engaged arts initiative, and a recent grant designed to help the college attract, retain and support a more diverse faculty.

Sternberg was also responsible for shepherding the Occidental academic program through the COVID-19 pandemic, including a year and a half of remote instruction and the transition back to in-person learning and residential education.

At Union, she directly oversaw the college’s 21 academic departments and 14 interdisciplinary studies programs and was responsible for development, support and mentoring at all stages of the faculty career cycle. She also led the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology review for four programs and co-led planning on a $100 million science and engineering facility renovation/building project.

As associate provost at Haverford, Sternberg’s responsibilities included managing all non-tenure track appointments, overseeing college-wide assessment and serving as affirmative action officer for faculty searches. She taught for 18 years on the faculty of Haverford’s psychology department, contributing introductory and advanced courses in biological psychology, pain, stress, statistics and research methods.

Sternberg earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Union (1990), and both a master’s degree (1992) and Ph.D. (1994) in psychology from UCLA, where she also was a postdoctoral fellow in the department of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences. Her research program on the psychobiological underpinnings of pain served as a training ground for hundreds of undergraduate students and contributed important conceptual findings to the literature.

Sternberg’s anticipated start date is July 1. Interim Provost and Co-Acting President Margot Vigeant will continue in the role until then. Details of her role in the transition are being finalized.

Photos Courtesy of the Concert Committee
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII to perform at spring concert
Dr. Jared Ball speaks on rewriting and appropriation of King’s legacy
Students reflect on MLK week events
BSG holds it's first Congress of 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
Photo Courtesy of Tim Llewellyn
Jodi Picoult speaks on book banning for Bucknell Forum

