BSG focuses on accessibility, inclusion during Black History Month

The Bucknellian
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
February 9, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
February 9, 2024
“Why is the Conversation so hard?” forum discusses Israel-Palestine conflict
February 9, 2024
Bucknell announces Wendy Sternberg as next Provost
February 9, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Tracks and Field has notable weekend
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball goes 1-1 Over Week
February 9, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and diving teams put up strong fight at Navy Invite
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bison of the Week: Emma Theodorsson ’26
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
February 9, 2024
Rethinking Democratic reliability: A reality check
February 9, 2024
The Stanley Cup craze
February 9, 2024
Gay girls are Mean Girls, too
February 9, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?
February 9, 2024
Dissecting the thrills of Stephen King’s “It”
February 9, 2024
Reflections on storytelling: How F1’s drive to survive ignited the Netflix-cation of professional sports
February 9, 2024
“Trainspotting” Movie Review
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A look into unique classes from the College of Arts & Sciences
February 2, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Meet the students of the Undergraduate Executive Internship Program
February 2, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Top Stories
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip

February 9, 2024

Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops

February 9, 2024

Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?

February 9, 2024

BSG focuses on accessibility, inclusion during Black History Month

Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor
February 9, 2024

Kicking off their second Congress of the semester, the present members of Bucknell Student Government reflected on the successes of their past week. Most notably, they celebrated some of the Congress members participation in this year’s Polar Plunge, a feat which took significant bravery. 

With all of the open committee seats overseen by BSG filled to the satisfaction of the assembled body, Congress quickly moved to other topics. A large majority of members expressed preference for holding Congress in the Forum, located on the second floor of the ELC, so students can expect these weekly assemblies to continue taking place there unless otherwise announced. 

The executive staff reviewed their long-term goals and the progress they’ve made in the past week. Two of the larger issues were met with encouragement from Congress as a whole: Amira Faden ’26, VP of Operations, continues the quest to include laundry in tuition to cover the associated cost by financial aid, while VP of Administration Eliza Morris’26 advocates for the job security of RAs, who are not practically covered by university policies such as medical amnesty. 

BSG’s Public Relations Board plans on posting Black-owned Bucknell student businesses on their Instagram account in recognition of Black History Month and hopes students keep an eye out to support these members of our community. 

Each class designated within the Congress gave a brief report on their year-specific goals. The Class of 2027 congress members work on planning a class-wide meet-n-greet to promote unity amongst the class as a larger group. Additionally, they’ve got several other plans to open up the accessibility of BSG in progress. 

Members of Congress from the Class of 2026 focus on getting the information and decisions from the Forum out and accessible to Bucknell students and faculty in an effort to be as transparent and welcoming as possible. The Class of 2025 currently and actively searches for their commencement speaker. When they aren’t busy researching that, they’re on the lookout for one last senator to join their ranks; so if any student is interested, reach out to any member of BSG to learn more. 

Last but not least, the Class of 2024 celebrated the acquisition of their own commencement speaker, Nadia Sasso ’11, who will be speaking on May 12th, 2024. These congress members remaining tasks consist of finalizing the plan(s) for Senior Sunset and Senior Night. 

Next week’s BSG meeting will be held in the Forum on February 11th. Teresa Mckinney, Interim Associate Vice President and Dean of Students, will be speaking. 

Photos Courtesy of the Concert Committee
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII to perform at spring concert
Dr. Jared Ball speaks on rewriting and appropriation of King’s legacy
Students reflect on MLK week events
BSG holds it's first Congress of 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
Photo Courtesy of Tim Llewellyn
Jodi Picoult speaks on book banning for Bucknell Forum

