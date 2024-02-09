The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
February 9, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
February 9, 2024
“Why is the Conversation so hard?” forum discusses Israel-Palestine conflict
February 9, 2024
Bucknell announces Wendy Sternberg as next Provost
February 9, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Tracks and Field has notable weekend
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball goes 1-1 Over Week
February 9, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and diving teams put up strong fight at Navy Invite
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bison of the Week: Emma Theodorsson ’26
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
February 9, 2024
Rethinking Democratic reliability: A reality check
February 9, 2024
The Stanley Cup craze
February 9, 2024
Gay girls are Mean Girls, too
February 9, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?
February 9, 2024
Dissecting the thrills of Stephen King’s “It”
February 9, 2024
Reflections on storytelling: How F1’s drive to survive ignited the Netflix-cation of professional sports
February 9, 2024
“Trainspotting” Movie Review
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A look into unique classes from the College of Arts & Sciences
February 2, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Meet the students of the Undergraduate Executive Internship Program
February 2, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
February 9, 2024

February 9, 2024

February 9, 2024

Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend

Michael Taromina, News Editor
February 9, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian

This previous weekend marked one of Lewisburg’s finest and most memorable traditions that truly give it the small-town austere: the Ice Festival. The weekend was a cold blend of frozen artistry, activities for all ages and warm community spirit.

The festival began on Friday morning with the unveiling of one-block ice sculptures up and down Market Street. Additionally, there were live carving sessions for onlookers to witness the captivating transformation of blocks of ice into intricate masterpieces, creating a visual spectacle for all.

Also on Friday, the Donald Heiter Center sold boxes of chocolate known as chocolate “flights” as part of their weekend-long chocolate celebration. As the night approached, the town came alive with the second Annual Sip and Stroll, generously sponsored by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. 

This year’s Sip and Stroll has doubled in size, featuring 10 stops for participants to enjoy. Sip and Stroll business participants included:

  • Brasserie Louis
  • Daisylace Boutique and Union Cellars
  • Faustina’s Frame Shop and Kulpmont Winery
  • The Mercantile and Whispering Oaks Vineyard
  • Jordanna Adams and Nomad Distillery
  • Hungry Run
  • Wilson Ross and Iron Vines Winery
  • Retrah and Dwellings and Shade Mountain Winery
  • Bull Run Tap House featuring Pour Decisions Distellery, Mountoursville
  • Mondragon Books and Fero Vineyard

Saturday morning invited the fitness enthusiasts and families of Lewisburg to join the Frosty 5k hosted by Sunset Rotary.

Later that afternoon, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, in partnership with the Brasserie Louis, hosted the main event of the weekend: the Polar Bear Plunge. After a pre-party at Brasserie Louis, there was a parade down to the St. George St. to join in, or watch with, hundreds of people take the Polar Bear Plunge into the freezing Susquehanna River! 

“The Polar Bear Plunge was amazing experience,” said Grace Garvey ’25, who plunged for the first time this year. “From the get-go the energy was high, with tons of people parading to the event, singing, dancing, and wearing fun costumes. As my friends and I got ready to plunge, there was a feeling of anticipation and excitement. Running into the freezing cold water and hearing the cheers of hundreds of people rooting us on and supporting Lewisburg was truly unforgettable.”

Other events on Saturday included the Chocolate Tour, hosted by the Donald Heiter Center and Sunrise Rotary’s Chili Cook-Off at Bull Run Tap House.

“It was great to walk around Market Street during the Ice Festival,” said Josh Dewey ’25. “It’s always nice to see so many people around and different vendors on the street. I was also really excited Mondragon had their soft opening for the festival. It’s one of my favorite businesses in town and it was great to get to check out the new space. I’m really excited for the full opening.”

Sunday offered a leisurely conclusion to the weekend with a downtown brunch. Many residents walked down Market Street to admire the sculptures that adorn the town, capturing the essence of a weekend filled with art, camaraderie and winter magic.

However, for those who wanted a more active Sunday morning, Lewisburg Neighborhoods hosted a Slow Roll — a brisk bike ride before brunch.

One can certainly say that the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival is more than an event — it’s a celebration of the vibrancy and love throughout the community of Lewisburg.

More in News
Photos Courtesy of the Concert Committee
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII to perform at spring concert
Dr. Jared Ball speaks on rewriting and appropriation of King’s legacy
Students reflect on MLK week events
BSG holds it's first Congress of 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
Photo Courtesy of Tim Llewellyn
Jodi Picoult speaks on book banning for Bucknell Forum

