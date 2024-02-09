The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
February 9, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
February 9, 2024
“Why is the Conversation so hard?” forum discusses Israel-Palestine conflict
February 9, 2024
Bucknell announces Wendy Sternberg as next Provost
February 9, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Tracks and Field has notable weekend
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball goes 1-1 Over Week
February 9, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and diving teams put up strong fight at Navy Invite
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bison of the Week: Emma Theodorsson ’26
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell

February 9, 2024
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
February 9, 2024
Rethinking Democratic reliability: A reality check
February 9, 2024
The Stanley Cup craze
February 9, 2024
Gay girls are Mean Girls, too
February 9, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age

April 29, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future

November 5, 2020
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?
February 9, 2024
Dissecting the thrills of Stephen King’s “It”
February 9, 2024
Reflections on storytelling: How F1’s drive to survive ignited the Netflix-cation of professional sports
February 9, 2024
“Trainspotting” Movie Review
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A look into unique classes from the College of Arts & Sciences
February 2, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Meet the students of the Undergraduate Executive Internship Program
February 2, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom

October 19, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11

September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
Women's Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip

February 9, 2024

Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip

February 9, 2024

Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops

February 9, 2024

Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops

February 9, 2024

Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?

February 9, 2024

Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?

February 9, 2024

“Why is the Conversation so hard?” forum discusses Israel-Palestine conflict

Michael Taromina, News Editor
February 9, 2024

Last Thursday, the MLK Week Committee and the Department of Religious & Spiritual Life held a forum titled “Why Is the Conversation So Hard?” to address the current Israel-Palestine conflict in the Middle East after the Oct. 7th attacks, and the rise of anti-semitism and islamophobia here in America.

The talk began with an introduction from Kurt Nelson, the Director of Religious & Spiritual Life. He opened by questioning why it’s so hard to have a conversation regarding this topic, as lives are currently being lost in atrocious ways. People have struggled with viewing each perspective with respect and with the purpose of understanding while disregarding biases that come from news outlets.

Nelson then introduced Professor Caitlyn Olson, Josephine Hildreth Detmer and Zareen Taj Mirza Professorship in Islamic Studies, to provide some “intellectual grounding and understanding of where anti-semitism and islamophobia” came from, according to Nelson.

Throughout her talk, Olson used her knowledge and background as an educator to discuss this complicated topic. She highlighted that this current conflict is “not solely based on religion, though religion has played significant roles within the conflict”. In positing her stance on how religion has affected this conflict, Olson noted the cyclical nature of religious oppression that has occurred in the forms of anti-semitism and islamophobia.

Olson then laid out the foundation and history of anti-semitism as it has been responded to in the United States and across the world, bringing up the recent Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue bombing, and as far back as World War II. She also provided some information on why this might have countries such as the US supporting Israel and strengthening militarily. 

Primarily in the aftermath of 9/11, islamophobia, according to Olson, has been an unfortunate racist plague on the US as Americans have constructively perceived something as little as a Muslim name as related to terrorism. She discussed the current condition of the people in Gaza, separating the plight of the Palestinians from the terrorists. 

“Not understanding why people do things makes them less human and therefore less sympathetic hence withholding curiosity regulates our sympathy,” Olson said.

She then introduced the next speaker, Rabbi Jessica Goldberg. Goldberg is the Hillel director and Jewish chaplain at Bucknell. She elaborated on Olson’s talk on anti-semitism, bringing up Zionism and how that has played into the conflict as well. She spoke on how Israel was formed into a state and her personal connection to her homeland. 

She then brought up the rise of anti-semitism on college campuses and the anxiety and fear Jews are feeling. She suggested that this could be because there has been a “lack of dialogue” between Israelis and Palestinians, leading to a feeling of unsafety for Jewish people in public spaces. Rather than resorting to anti-semistism, she says we should be focusing on how to stop the crisis in the Middle East. 

Goldberg then introduced Chaplain Muhammad Ali. He also furthered Olson’s points on islamophobia, addressing its long history in this country. He claimed “hurt people hurt people” and stressed how victimization and oppression start when we lose our moral ground as a people and resort to biases, bringing up things such as slavery and the colonialist British Empire to further his argument. 

He also discussed his viewpoint on violence between Israel and Palestine stemming from a “colonial project”, and his perspective as a Muslim person scared for their existence. 

Ali claimed that “explanation and justification are two different things” and the ongoing violence goes further back than Oct. 7; he stated that this must be perceived in a completely unbiased geopolitical way for the deaths to stop.

After the forum ended, both Goldberg and Ali took questions from students and faculty.

Photos Courtesy of the Concert Committee
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII to perform at spring concert
Dr. Jared Ball speaks on rewriting and appropriation of King’s legacy
Students reflect on MLK week events
BSG holds it's first Congress of 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
Photo Courtesy of Tim Llewellyn
Jodi Picoult speaks on book banning for Bucknell Forum

