The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Ken Bennett, Wake Forest University
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
February 16, 2024
The Weis Center houses a weekend of student musical performances
February 16, 2024
Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts comes to Bucknell for first Griot Spring Series event
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Dr. Richard Reeves comes to Bucknell to discuss the struggle of “boys and men”
February 16, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University
February 16, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home
February 16, 2024
Men’s Tennis rolls Rider on the road
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field excels at Spire Collegiate Games
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Why I, as an American Jew, stand with Palestine
February 16, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s campus dining: A personal ranking
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
February 15th: Discount chocolate day
February 16, 2024
Tony Tian / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s decades-long mistake
February 16, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum
February 16, 2024
Nothing like a good halftime show… right?
February 16, 2024
Three men and a painting: a review of “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
February 16, 2024
It’s beginning to look a lot like rom-com season: a review of ten favorites
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Love is in the air: Bucknell celebrates Valentine’s Day
February 16, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief / The Bucknellian
Studying and teaching American politics; Scott Meinke Professor of Political Science
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
Bucknell’s campus dining: A personal ranking
Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University

Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University

February 16, 2024

Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home

Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home

February 16, 2024

‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum

‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum

February 16, 2024

View All

Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts comes to Bucknell for first Griot Spring Series event

Michael Taromina, News Editor
February 16, 2024

“I would love to open by inviting you to breathe with me.”

This is how Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts started her forum last Wednesday, Feb. 7, to mark the first Griot event of the 2024 Spring Series titled: “Black Joy: A Strategy for Healing, Freedom and Reckoning.” 

As a writer and thought-leader, Lewis-Giggetts “offers those who read her work and hear her speak an authentic experience; an opportunity to explore the intersection of culture, identity, and faith and spirituality at the deepest levels.”. 

She is the founder of HeARTspace, a community that utilizes storytelling and the art to serve those who have experienced trauma of any kind. She is also a former Assistant Professor of English and Black Studies at the Community College of Philadelphia.

Story continues below advertisement

Lewis-Giggetts has written many books and spoken on a number of platforms around the country on topics related to race and social justice, education, faith/spirituality, wellness, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Lewis-Giggetts started by highlighting events in her life that have caused her to examine Black joy. 

She explained that a couple years ago, she lost a friend to racial gun violence which caused her body to “break down.”

She explained how Black joy, for her, healed her in gaining back her resilience. This caused her to think philosophically about how joy interconnects with the human need to survive in a world where there is so little to be joyful about, especially for Black and brown people.

Lewis-Giggetts said that it is integral that institutions provide spaces and resources for Black and brown people to experience Black joy.

And while Lewis-Giggetts advocates for joy and affirming a sense of freedom for Black individuals, she also pleaded how the feeling of joy becomes connected with the feeling of rage as both of them are hard to control.

Her experiences with racial violence caused her to be cautious in life and to remain safe. This caused Lewis-Giggetts to feel a sense of rage. But she encouraged people who suffer as she did to always find joy in life because it will help them and their emotional and psychological well-being and safety. 

Lewis-Giggetts also discussed how sharing and being free to express yourself is conducive with truly feeling Black joy. She belives Sstriving for acceptance in society and within the self should be stressed in today’s culture.

Lewis-Giggetts ended with a Q&A from audience members that allowed her to elaborate on her struggle to find joy.

“Breath is foundational to me, and I want everyone to know that no matter what happens in life, you always have your breath,” said Lewis-Giggetts.

The 2024 Spring Series is cosponsored by the Counseling and Student Development Center, the Women’s Resource Center, the Freeman College of Management, the Department of Education, the National Society for Black Engineers, Bucknell Black Alumni Association, and the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity and Gender. Funding is provided, in part, by the University Lectureship Committee and the Anti-Racism Fund.

(Visited 18 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Photo Courtesy of Ken Bennett, Wake Forest University
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
The Weis Center houses a weekend of student musical performances
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Dr. Richard Reeves comes to Bucknell to discuss the struggle of "boys and men"
Interim Dean of Students Teresa McKinney speaks at BSG Congress
Freeman College of Management to host annual finance seminar
Freeman College of Management to host annual finance seminar
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *