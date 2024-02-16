The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Ken Bennett, Wake Forest University
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
February 16, 2024
The Weis Center houses a weekend of student musical performances
February 16, 2024
Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts comes to Bucknell for first Griot Spring Series event
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Dr. Richard Reeves comes to Bucknell to discuss the struggle of “boys and men”
February 16, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University
February 16, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home
February 16, 2024
Men’s Tennis rolls Rider on the road
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field excels at Spire Collegiate Games
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Why I, as an American Jew, stand with Palestine
February 16, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s campus dining: A personal ranking
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
February 15th: Discount chocolate day
February 16, 2024
Tony Tian / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s decades-long mistake
February 16, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum
February 16, 2024
Nothing like a good halftime show… right?
February 16, 2024
Three men and a painting: a review of “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
February 16, 2024
It’s beginning to look a lot like rom-com season: a review of ten favorites
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Love is in the air: Bucknell celebrates Valentine’s Day
February 16, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief / The Bucknellian
Studying and teaching American politics; Scott Meinke Professor of Political Science
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
Bucknell’s campus dining: A personal ranking
Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University

Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University

February 16, 2024

Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home

Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home

February 16, 2024

‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum

‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum

February 16, 2024

View All

Dr. Richard Reeves comes to Bucknell to discuss the struggle of “boys and men”

Michael Taromina, News Editor
February 16, 2024
Lauren+Medeiros%2C+Photography+Co-Editor+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian

Dr. Richard Reeves, writer, scholar, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and President of the American Institute for Boys and Men, came to Bucknell University to discuss themes and main ideas from his recently published book, “Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do About It

Reeves started by saying how he believes it is important to talk about the issues that face boys and men and how the debate of gender equality should not be thought of as “zero-sum”: to care about women’s rights does not mean we shouldn’t care about the other. He said it is just as important to talk about “solutions, just as it is to care about addressing the problems”.

Reeves first addressed the political divide in this country between genders, suggesting that women are increasingly liberal and men are increasingly conservative. He also showed how this has caused challenges in dating for the younger generations. Reeves believez that the political divide is a symbol of something deeper.

On this note, Reeves then discussed other recent trends, suggesting that men are facing more struggles than common discourse recognizes. 

Story continues below advertisement

In regards to suicide, he pointed out that the incidence rate is vastly higher among men than women among all age groups in most of the world. 

Reeves also discussed changes in the education system, of which he believes favors women. Women have proven to have better GPAs in high school, while men often have higher standardized test scores. However, with an increasing number of colleges becoming test-optional, they are heavily relying on GPAs as the primary measure of academic success, which would tip the scale towards women, Reeves argued.

Reeves explained this through the psychological argument that girls have more impulse control than boys. 

“Girls are not smarter than boys, but girls do get their act together sooner,” said Reeves.

Reeves also claimed that the drastic decrease in male teachers in secondary and primary schools has led to education being “coded as female”. He remarked that while it is important for girls to see representation in themselves in predominantly male roles, boys should also have representation in predominantly female roles, such as teaching, coaching and therapy.

Finally he touched on the social aspects of this country which he classifies as part of the modern struggle with men. Reeves argued that the rise of loneliness and anxiety, and the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, are leading to men’s poor social and emotional wellbeing. Reeves also pointed out that the change in family life and marriage has caused men to struggle with redefining the aspects of fatherhood.

After discussing what he believes are the main issues facing men today, he laid out some solutions he thinks would remedy this struggle. This included redshirting boys by default, creating 1000 new technical high schools and a million more apprenticeships, encouraging a mass recruitment drive of male teachers through male-only scholarships to go into the education field, creating Men’s Resource Centers on every college campus, making scholarships for men into jobs in the liberal arts and humanities parts of the labor market and having paid paternity leave.

After the forum, Reeves stayed to answer questions from audience members who were intrigued by his thoughts on gender, how it relates to things such as politics and religion and how those thoughts coincide with the data he presented.

(Visited 64 times, 3 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Photo Courtesy of Ken Bennett, Wake Forest University
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
The Weis Center houses a weekend of student musical performances
Tracey Michae'l Lewis-Giggetts comes to Bucknell for first Griot Spring Series event
Interim Dean of Students Teresa McKinney speaks at BSG Congress
Freeman College of Management to host annual finance seminar
Freeman College of Management to host annual finance seminar
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *