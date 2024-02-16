Freeman+College+of+Management+to+host+annual+finance+seminar

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Ken Bennett, Wake Forest University
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
February 16, 2024
The Weis Center houses a weekend of student musical performances
February 16, 2024
Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts comes to Bucknell for first Griot Spring Series event
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Dr. Richard Reeves comes to Bucknell to discuss the struggle of “boys and men”
February 16, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University
February 16, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home
February 16, 2024
Men’s Tennis rolls Rider on the road
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field excels at Spire Collegiate Games
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Why I, as an American Jew, stand with Palestine
February 16, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s campus dining: A personal ranking
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
February 15th: Discount chocolate day
February 16, 2024
Tony Tian / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s decades-long mistake
February 16, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum
February 16, 2024
Nothing like a good halftime show… right?
February 16, 2024
Three men and a painting: a review of “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
February 16, 2024
It’s beginning to look a lot like rom-com season: a review of ten favorites
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Love is in the air: Bucknell celebrates Valentine’s Day
February 16, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief / The Bucknellian
Studying and teaching American politics; Scott Meinke Professor of Political Science
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
Bucknell’s campus dining: A personal ranking
Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University

Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University

February 16, 2024

Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home

Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home

February 16, 2024

‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum

‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum

February 16, 2024

View All

Freeman College of Management to host annual finance seminar

Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor
February 16, 2024
Freeman+College+of+Management+to+host+annual+finance+seminar

On Friday, Feb. 16th from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 17th from 9 a.m. to noon, the Freeman College of Management will be hosting the 13th annual “Beyond the Bucknell Bubble: Personal Finances in the Real World” seminars. 

Though geared specifically towards the senior graduating class, students of all class years are welcome to attend one or both of the sessions, where time-of-day appropriate meals will be provided. Professors from the accounting and financial management departments of the Freeman school will be presenting on everything from budgeting to investing to deciding between a credit vs debit account; it’s a realistic dive into the ins and outs of independent adult living, designed to help give Bucknellians a leg up as they transition out of college and into the working world. 

Accounting professor Curtis Nicholls is one of the leaders and presenters of this program, and cannot overemphasize the “financial launchpad [and] understanding” soon-to-be graduates can gain from attending the seminar. Past student feedback has been overwhelmingly positive: students had “no clue” about how taxes would impact their paycheck, how to “decipher [their health plan] at post-graduation employers,” or what the true impact of credit card interest rates can snowball into. After attending “Beyond the Bucknell Bubble,” nearly every student in attendance reported a boost in their confidence. A new ability to make informed financial decisions is infinitely valuable—and its impact is immediate! 

This seminar series was born from an original lunchtime series thirteen years ago, hosted initially by the Career Advancement Center and only targeting seniors. Since its inception, “Beyond the Bucknell Bubble” has gained generous sponsorship from the Boyer Family Fund and grown to accommodate new faculty, a diverse array of finance-related topics, and participants from every current class. 

Story continues below advertisement

Each seminar session includes about 5 hours of instruction, as students and faculty work together to answer common financial questions. To the Bucknellian who isn’t quite sure what a 401(k) is, or has never seen their credit score, or is overwhelmed by the mere idea of choosing an insurance plan: this seminar is for you. 

Registration is free and can be completed at https://management.blogs.bucknell.edu. The seminar is held in Academic West, and more specific information can be found at the above link. 

(Visited 32 times, 6 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Photo Courtesy of Ken Bennett, Wake Forest University
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
The Weis Center houses a weekend of student musical performances
Tracey Michae'l Lewis-Giggetts comes to Bucknell for first Griot Spring Series event
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Dr. Richard Reeves comes to Bucknell to discuss the struggle of "boys and men"
Interim Dean of Students Teresa McKinney speaks at BSG Congress
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *