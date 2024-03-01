Office of Residential Education to conduct health and safety room checks

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
George M. Johnson speaks on diverse storytelling for Bucknell Forum
March 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Bucknell Student Government hears from acting co-presidents about changes to summer research and registration
March 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Lacrosse triumphs in home opener against Robert Morris
March 1, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball takes down Army at home
March 1, 2024
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball finishes their weekend 3-1 against UMass
March 1, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and Diving both place fourth at Patriot League Championships
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
To what extent are dorm checks ethical?
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The next president: A demagogue or a relic?
March 1, 2024
Why you should consider being an OA
March 1, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Dare to Dye?
March 1, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
God of Carnage: a review
March 1, 2024
Reflection on the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine coming to Bucknell
March 1, 2024
Come hither thou wayward prankster: Jackass 2
March 1, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Be Honest: How are you really doing?
February 23, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The Comfort Suites hotel: A unique Bucknell living space?
March 1, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
On campus and local volunteer opportunities for students
March 1, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief / The Bucknellian
“Young, Gifted and Black”: Black Arts Fest 2024
February 23, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Admissions Office hosts spring Open House
February 23, 2024
March 1, 2024
October 19, 2023
September 14, 2023
September 14, 2023
Office of Residential Education to conduct health and safety room checks

Michael Taromina, News Editor
March 1, 2024

Bucknell University students received an email from the Office of Residential Education last week that informed them that they will conduct health and safety inspections in residential spaces between the hours of 10:00am and 8:00pm from February 27 to March 7. 

According to the Office of Residential Education, the purpose of the inspections is to address any threat to the health and safety of individual residents and the community. They are not to be scheduled and will occur at random times at the discretion of the Residential Advisor. 

Bucknell is not new to room checks. Residential Education conducted health and safety inspections before the Covid-19 pandemic, but then they were paused as a precaution for university staff and residential communities.

If a student is found with prohibited items, Residential Education staff will not confiscate them. Instead, the staff will provide notice of the item that is prohibited, provide instructions to remove the item over spring break and provide notice of reinspection to confirm that the item has been removed. If there is an alleged policy violation, a referral will be submitted to the Office of Student Conduct & Conflict Resolution and the office will contact the student with additional information. 

For those who feel that this is a violation of personal privacy, stated in the Student Handbook, University personnel have the right to enter any room to ensure student safety and compliance with all university regulations.

For more detailed information regarding Residential Living policies and the room checks, students can review the Student Code of Conduct, and University policies referenced in the Bucknell Student Handbook, located on the Student Affairs’ webpage https://www.bucknell.edu/sites/default/files/student-affairs/student_handbook.pdf or review the Health and Safety Inspections FAQs.

