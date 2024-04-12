VP of Talent, Culture and Human Resources comes to BSG to hear questions from members

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Kara Washington / WVIA
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
April 12, 2024
“Everyone is a part of this, whether we want to accept it or not”: Chanel Miller discusses bravery, art, and self-care
April 12, 2024
Photo Courtesy of OPEIU Local 153
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
April 12, 2024
Janel Pineda gives poetry reading from debut chapbook
April 12, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Aidan Davie / The Bucknellian
Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Men’s Track & Field excels at Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Lacrosse takes down Colgate 15-13
April 12, 2024
Men’s Tennis improves record to 12-5
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
April 12, 2024
Bucknell’s AI-xiety
April 12, 2024
Welcome to the best section at The Bucknellian
April 12, 2024
The “Ban on Smoking” should be banned.
April 12, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV
April 12, 2024
The story behind our names
April 12, 2024
“Eternal Sunshine”: A Review
April 12, 2024
En Español: Muerte, música y silencio
April 12, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
March 29, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
Women's Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays

Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays

April 12, 2024

"Quiet on Set" reveals harsh truth about children's TV

“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV

April 12, 2024

Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post

Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post

April 12, 2024

VP of Talent, Culture and Human Resources comes to BSG to hear questions from members

Michael Taromina, News Editor
April 12, 2024
  • Vice President of Talent, Culture and Human Resources at Bucknell Nicole Whitehead was the only guest speaker at this session of Congress. She discussed how the university is trying to create a sense of belonging through leadership development of those who work at Bucknell.
  • Whitehead took questions from BSG members on how specifically the Office of Talent, Culture and Human Resource are training higher education leaders and faculty members in issues such as diversity, equity and inclusive excellence.
  • After the guest speaker finished, the Congress was called to order and went over the introductory material such as approving previous week’s minutes, snaps and updates from the executive board.
  • BSG discussed in smaller groups their thoughts to improve first-year experiences and Orientation. They came back together to hear each other’s ideas. 
  • The first resolution was to fund “Take it Easy”, an event that provides students with Dunkin treats during finals week. It passed.
  • The second resolution was to fund “Thank you Professor”, an initiative that allows students to give their professor heartwarming letters at the end of the year. It passed.
  • The third resolution was to fund dinner for the students traveling to Erie, PA to watch the solar eclipse that took place on Monday. It passed.
  • The next Congress will take place this Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 4 p.m.
Kara Washington / WVIA
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
"Everyone is a part of this, whether we want to accept it or not": Chanel Miller discusses bravery, art, and self-care
Photo Courtesy of OPEIU Local 153
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
Janel Pineda gives poetry reading from debut chapbook
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
