VP of Talent, Culture and Human Resources comes to BSG to hear questions from members

Vice President of Talent, Culture and Human Resources at Bucknell Nicole Whitehead was the only guest speaker at this session of Congress. She discussed how the university is trying to create a sense of belonging through leadership development of those who work at Bucknell.

Whitehead took questions from BSG members on how specifically the Office of Talent, Culture and Human Resource are training higher education leaders and faculty members in issues such as diversity, equity and inclusive excellence.

After the guest speaker finished, the Congress was called to order and went over the introductory material such as approving previous week’s minutes, snaps and updates from the executive board.

BSG discussed in smaller groups their thoughts to improve first-year experiences and Orientation. They came back together to hear each other’s ideas.

The first resolution was to fund “Take it Easy”, an event that provides students with Dunkin treats during finals week. It passed.

The second resolution was to fund “Thank you Professor”, an initiative that allows students to give their professor heartwarming letters at the end of the year. It passed.

The third resolution was to fund dinner for the students traveling to Erie, PA to watch the solar eclipse that took place on Monday. It passed.