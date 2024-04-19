The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Rendering of possible changes for the Bison courtesy of Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Head Coach Ashley Frankel
Bucknell Cheerleading Squad competes at Nationals, places 6th
April 19, 2024
Bucknell to alter summer undergraduate research funding
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
April 19, 2024
Women’s Tennis wins final regular season game
April 19, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 19, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse takes down Le Moyne at home
April 19, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
The American illusion of choice
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
When did gaming get so expensive?
April 19, 2024
Minecraft: A diamond in gaming history
April 19, 2024
An ode to Chai
April 19, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse
April 19, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
BACSA hosts annual BACSA Bash
April 19, 2024
Why Arts and Culture is the best
April 19, 2024
Reflections on ‘Tangled’ and the need for diverse representation
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic

Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic

April 19, 2024

Meta's Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

April 19, 2024

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

April 19, 2024

Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident

Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian

Following the recent active shooter hoax on March 29th, Public Safety held a debrief on Thursday, April 11th in the Langone Center Forum. During this 50 minute talk, Chief Anthony Morgan unraveled the timeline of events on their end of the experience, explained why they made the decisions that they did and detailed safety measures going forward. 

The presentation began with a breakdown of what happened and when it happened over the course of that tense hour. At 6:31pm, the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department received a call on the unrecorded line, reporting someone on campus with an AR-15. This information was relayed to Union County 911, who then notified Public Safety. Communications Officer Miller then called back the number that had initially called Buffalo Valley.

Morgan went on to summarize the contents of the 26-second call. When the caller was asked their location, they said that they are hiding in a classroom, but do not know which building because “they are new.” After being asked their location once more, the sound of a slide racking could be heard, followed by two gunshots and then the caller disconnected. 

Following this call, Public Safety issued the emergency alert to anyone signed up for the RAVE notification system, alerting them through call, text and email that there was an active shooter on campus. 

In the chaos of the alert being issued, Public Safety was quickly inundated with around 200 calls from concerned students, parents, community members, etc. Public Safety established their command post at the downhill entrance of the ELC, while units worked towards clearing a variety of areas on and off campus, attempting to address any locations of concern that had been reported through calls. Local and state police were also called to the scene.

At 7:27pm, dispatch alerted all units that the original call was from a landline in Virginia, and the “all clear” alert was issued through RAVE at 7:31pm. The call was dismissed as a swatting incident, the term used to refer to phone calls made to emergency services to incite terror within a community without any real danger present. Morgan explained that he sensed it was a swatting call from the start, but was not willing to take the risk of dismissing it as such in the event that there truly was a shooter present on campus and that lives would be at risk. 

In addressing some of the concerns about Public Safety’s response to the incident, Chief Morgan acknowledged that some were resistant to being cleared from hiding locations such as the ELC. He explained that officers are trained under the ALICE response system, not dissimilar to the “run, hide, fight” model that many students are familiar with. As the officers progressed throughout the ELC, they cleared students from their hiding spots. Their thinking is that they don’t know where the shooter is, but they do know that they aren’t in the areas they’ve already cleared, making moving towards those cleared locations safer than a hiding location. Although, Morgan did address that the RAVE notification was not altered for the situation at hand and instructed recipients to take shelter, rather than instructing them to get off campus as should have been the case.

Similarly, there were concerns from those who were outside at the time of the lockdown, who could not take shelter once the card access buildings were locked down. This is done because there is a higher likelihood that the shooter is faculty or staff, in which case they would have card access to buildings. During a lockdown, only safety officials will have card access, including Buffalo Valley officers who have been provided with cards that only work in the event of an emergency. Morgan stated that those outside should prioritize getting off of campus, which is an instruction that will be made more clear to the community moving forward.

Morgan spoke to some shortcomings in their response, such as that the loudspeaker portion of the alert system was not utilized. They were unsure if they would have time to do so, but acknowledged that in hindsight, it should have been used. This, in combination with RAVE operating on an opt-in basis, meant that some community members were not notified at the time the alert was sent out. Only 61.7% of students are signed up for the alert system, and Public Safety intends to move towards a mandatory model in the future.

Chief Morgan closed out the talk by providing safety resources available to campus community members. Public Safety offers self defense training, as well as active shooter response training. Response training can be scheduled— for example, by a group of staff that want training for their specific office location— through directly contacting Public Safety. Morgan also emphasized the resourcefulness of the BSafe app, which has a variety of safety information pertaining to active shooter responses, such as a preparedness handbook and building-specific plan of action videos. 

Moving forward, Public Safety is looking into ways to expand the reach of the RAVE emergency system, such as through being able to broadcast alerts on campus technology like digital signage. They are also planning on adding an active shooter response presentation to training systems and new student orientation. The formation of a safety task force is currently in progress. Public Safety’s second annual active shooter drill training will be conducted on campus on August 14th and community members will be invited to participate as role-players.

As the incident is still under investigation, no questions were fielded at the conclusion of the presentation. Later on in the day, a feedback survey was sent out to all students, faculty, and staff, which will close on Friday, April 19th at 5pm.

Rendering of possible changes for the Bison courtesy of Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
Photo Courtesy of Head Coach Ashley Frankel
Bucknell Cheerleading Squad competes at Nationals, places 6th
Bucknell to alter summer undergraduate research funding
Director of First Year Experience speaks at BSG Congress
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Meta's Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
Kara Washington / WVIA
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
Photo Courtesy of OPEIU Local 153
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
Kelsey Werkheiser
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Major: Creative Writing and Sociology '25 Hometown: Easton, PA

