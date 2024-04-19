The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Rendering of possible changes for the Bison courtesy of Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Head Coach Ashley Frankel
Bucknell Cheerleading Squad competes at Nationals, places 6th
April 19, 2024
Bucknell to alter summer undergraduate research funding
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
April 19, 2024
Women’s Tennis wins final regular season game
April 19, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 19, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse takes down Le Moyne at home
April 19, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
The American illusion of choice
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
When did gaming get so expensive?
April 19, 2024
Minecraft: A diamond in gaming history
April 19, 2024
An ode to Chai
April 19, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse
April 19, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
BACSA hosts annual BACSA Bash
April 19, 2024
Why Arts and Culture is the best
April 19, 2024
Reflections on ‘Tangled’ and the need for diverse representation
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic

April 19, 2024

Meta's Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

April 19, 2024

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

April 19, 2024

Bucknell to alter summer undergraduate research funding

Michael Taromina, News Editor
April 19, 2024

For students across Bucknell who engage in research over the summer months, they may see a slight change in how the finances are dealt with this year.

A new law is being interpreted in a strict lens indicating that a summer stipend given to an undergraduate in roles such as fellowships, internships or similar positions should be considered a scholarship. Consequently, it would be subtracted from the student’s financial aid for the following academic year. As a result, Bucknell has been trying to figure out a new arrangement for summer work to avoid summer research placing an undue financial burden on students. 

According to Tom Cassidy, Associate Provost for Academic Affairs, “our aim is to modify summer payments for students to guarantee they are not put at a disadvantage.” 

This year, undergraduates engaged in research projects will be employed as casual workers. Payment to these students will occur biweekly, aligning with the student payroll schedule.

There are differences in how students conduct research, such as in a lab with an experiment or with a professor reading scholarly articles. Students will meet with the faculty who facilitate student summer research to ensure that they are aware of how much they are getting paid for their specific program or the completion of their tasks.

According to Cassidy, “Our objective is to ensure that summer researchers receive their initial paycheck prior to commencing their research activities.”

One question that may arise is whether this alteration applies to everyone. The answer is no. Undergraduates engaging in non-research-related summer roles will be hired as hourly employees.

Summer housing will be conducted similarly to previous years. Summer researchers will still be eligible for housing credits which are subject to taxes being withheld from the undergraduate researcher’s pay. 

Those who have not been employed on campus will have to complete the I-9 as part of their onboarding process in order to receive their first paycheck and be paid in the future.

Additionally, for the grants, gifts and other project funds that are used to support an undergraduate researcher, such as those funded by the government, the Office of Sponsored Projects has changed the payment type that impacts the overall budget. If gift or project funds are used to support an undergraduate researcher, those funds will incur a required 6.8% that will go towards Social Security and Medicare taxes. 

Students who need to travel during the summer as part of their research, such as attending conferences or going on an excursion, will still need to obtain academic approval if the stay is overnight. 

For students who have questions or concerns, and specifically research students staying at Bucknell this summer who want to know more about how their schedule will coincide with how much they are getting paid, it is advised you reach out to Tom Cassidy or visit this website.

