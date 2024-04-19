Director of First Year Experience speaks at BSG Congress

Bucknell’s Director of First Year Experience, Adrienne Jensen-Doray, spoke to the assembled Congress about her plans to change and improve the entire onboarding process for first year students during orientation, as well as to partner with different organizations on campus to continue updating general first year experience.

Jensen-Doray also spoke about the three pillars her office looks at when evaluating the orientation experience: academics, community and tradition.

BSG is working on revitalizing external committees within their organization to be more organized.

CFO Gerty Hisler ’24 reported on her meeting with EIE to finalize the details of a new cultural dinner funding initiative.

The Academic Committee is hosting “Rev Up Your Resume” on Friday, April 19th.

Sustainability Committee passed several resolutions regarding Earth Week plans and programming.

Class of 2024 voted to fund a plaque in memoriam to Christian Samay.

BSG Congress passed resolutions to fund a Makerspace Bottle Cap event for Earth Week, food and the movie for the Lorax event on the 23rd and additional BSG office items, including a rug.