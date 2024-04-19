Minecraft: A diamond in gaming history

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Rendering of possible changes for the Bison courtesy of Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Head Coach Ashley Frankel
Bucknell Cheerleading Squad competes at Nationals, places 6th
April 19, 2024
Bucknell to alter summer undergraduate research funding
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
April 19, 2024
Women’s Tennis wins final regular season game
April 19, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 19, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse takes down Le Moyne at home
April 19, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
The American illusion of choice
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
When did gaming get so expensive?
April 19, 2024
Minecraft: A diamond in gaming history
April 19, 2024
An ode to Chai
April 19, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse
April 19, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
BACSA hosts annual BACSA Bash
April 19, 2024
Why Arts and Culture is the best
April 19, 2024
Reflections on ‘Tangled’ and the need for diverse representation
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic

Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic

April 19, 2024

Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

April 19, 2024

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

April 19, 2024

View All

Minecraft: A diamond in gaming history

Ryan Firko, Staff Writer
April 19, 2024

Over the years, there have been hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of different video games. There have been several great ones, ranging from first person shooters (FPS), sports, racing, open world sandbox games and several others. However, there have been far fewer games that have been able to transcend all genres, ages, consoles and demographics. With over 300 million copies sold, Minecraft sits comfortably as the second best selling video game (only Tetris outsells it, but I personally wouldn’t count it), and is one of the greatest games ever made. I understand, although it has certainly become a meme, there are only a handful of games that retain their charm even after extended periods of not playing. However, games like this can only evoke this reaction if they have one key thing – timelessness. 

To ensure a game stands the test of time, several key components come into play. Firstly, graphics play a crucial role. Games like Doom or Half-Life were groundbreaking in their time, but as computing power has surged over the decades, graphics have evolved significantly. While some games aimed for realism upon release, they now appear dated due to advancements in graphics technology. However, exceptions exist, such as the original Mario games, which maintain their appeal regardless of graphics. Minecraft distinguishes itself in this regard. Its graphics are relatively simple, comprised of cubes with distinct textures. This simplicity avoids comparison to real-life models, unlike other games. Consequently, Minecraft’s graphics remain timeless, unaffected by aging. Moreover, players can enhance their experience with hundreds of downloadable modifications, such as Ray-Tracing or lifelike leaf simulations, ensuring continued interest and realism.

Secondly, let’s consider the music. I’ve previously delved into my thoughts on the Minecraft soundtrack when discussing suitable study music. The gentle piano notes and soft strings found within the soundtrack never fail to soothe me. There hasn’t been a moment where these melodies haven’t calmed me down. This contributes significantly to the game’s timelessness. Unlike FPS games, where soundtracks typically accompany title sequences or menu navigation, or upbeat tracks in games like Mario Kart that match the fast-paced gameplay, Minecraft’s soundtrack offers a unique experience. While I admit to occasionally skipping certain songs, the overall vibe of the soundtrack is exceptional and unlikely to become dated. Moreover, the soundtrack doesn’t play at specific moments during the game, but rather shuffles randomly (albeit with some criteria for song selection, albeit limited). This unpredictability keeps players engaged, ensuring no song ever grows tiresome. Simply put, listen to the soundtrack and see if you disagree with its timeless appeal.

Finally, let’s consider the community aspect, which I believe is another key factor in making Minecraft one of the best timeless games. “But Ryan, isn’t it mostly just young kids goofing around these days?” Yes, it’s true that many players are kids. However, there’s also a significant adult player base, especially among those who grew up with the game and still find joy in playing it. Unlike other games where fast reaction times are crucial, Minecraft’s gameplay accommodates players of all ages, increasing community diversity. And let’s not forget multiplayer. I remember playing the Pocket Edition on my Kindle Fire back in 4th grade, building vast worlds with my sister or friends. The multiplayer experience extended to playing at friends’ houses, collaborating on shared worlds. This was just the beginning. With hundreds of servers available, players can join random strangers or friends for a good time. Mods enhance the experience further, allowing players to communicate in-game, even when thousands of miles apart. Moreover, the supportive community offers help, building ideas and competitions, constantly refreshing the game’s appeal. These factors contribute to Minecraft’s timelessness, as the community continues to grow with new players joining every day, ensuring it’s longevity.

Story continues below advertisement

As I’ve mentioned, there are many other great games out there, and some may even be considered better than Minecraft overall (though I personally disagree). However, when it comes to timelessness, no game surpasses Minecraft. With graphics that never seem to age and a largely supportive and inclusive community, it possesses all the qualities of a timeless game. I haven’t even touched upon the creative aspects of the game, which allow players to express themselves, relieve stress and enhance problem-solving skills. Timelessness isn’t about escaping the passage of time or artificially striving for it; it’s about creating moments that naturally resonate eternally. And that’s precisely what Minecraft achieves.

(Visited 30 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
The American illusion of choice
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
When did gaming get so expensive?
An ode to Chai
Icks or licks: Ice cream takes 
Why go to a liberal arts college if you’re going to hate on the Humanities?
Letter to the Editor: No toxic chemical plant

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *