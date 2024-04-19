The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Rendering of possible changes for the Bison courtesy of Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Head Coach Ashley Frankel
Bucknell Cheerleading Squad competes at Nationals, places 6th
April 19, 2024
Bucknell to alter summer undergraduate research funding
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
April 19, 2024
Women’s Tennis wins final regular season game
April 19, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 19, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse takes down Le Moyne at home
April 19, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
The American illusion of choice
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
When did gaming get so expensive?
April 19, 2024
Minecraft: A diamond in gaming history
April 19, 2024
An ode to Chai
April 19, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse
April 19, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
BACSA hosts annual BACSA Bash
April 19, 2024
Why Arts and Culture is the best
April 19, 2024
Reflections on ‘Tangled’ and the need for diverse representation
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
April 19, 2024

Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

April 19, 2024

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

April 19, 2024

Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor
April 19, 2024
Bucknell’s cheerleading squad is a longstanding pillar of the athletic community, but despite many years of hard work and dedication, the team was never given the opportunity to perform and compete at the National Cheerleading Association’s College Nationals competition. That all changed this year, when the 2023-24 team received a bid to compete during their annual summer training camp. 

Consisting of seventeen elite athletes—including Bucky the Bison—the team has been training nonstop to both earn their bid and fight for their chance to win. Daily workouts, practices, lifting sessions and “content review” of routines and plans ensure that the cheerleaders are in shape and fully prepared to perform as a cohesive unit. Their commitment went above and beyond during Bucknell’s winter break as well. While non-athlete students returned to campus after Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, the cheer team restarted their regular daily practices on campus shortly after New Years. Because their sport requires such collaboration and precision, these athletes can’t let their game slip. Their “off season” barely stretches the month of June before they’re back on campus, preparing for the upcoming year. 

This year, the team spent their early return to campus rehearsing for basketball season halftime and sideline performances, on top of their preparation for the Nationals competition. Coach Ashley Frankel is beyond proud of her team for making it to Nationals: “This is the first cheerleading squad in Bucknell’s history to ever compete at NCA College Nationals,” she explains. “Our category was extremely competitive, with less than a point separating each placement.” It’s a testament to her team’s ability that they were able to not only put themselves on the proverbial map, but also place 6th overall, with a score of 89.2 out of 100. 

NCA College Nationals are a two-day program, with teams competing consecutively over that period. Bucknell’s team fell into the Spirit Rally Division 1 category, competing against other Division 1 programs for the singular cheerleading trophy of the season. In the words of Coach Frankel, “Other athletic teams have games or matches weekly, and multiple chances to ‘win,’ [but] cheerleaders train an entire year for one weekend, and have one chance.” 

Frankel joined the program in 2017, and has definitely felt the “long journey” that the team has endured to get where they are. “[Our] program has grown into a nationally recognized team,” she says, “[…] and I am so excited to see where they take it next year!”  

Team Captain and passionate cheerleader Ally Riuli ’24 describes her time on the team as “an incredible experience.” She feels “so lucky” to have been able to “develop a relationship with each and every one of [her teammates]” over the course of her time at Bucknell. Riuli understands just now much her team “deserve[s] to be here,” celebrating their success. “We cheer on every other team throughout their season, so now it’s our turn to be recognized, and show everyone how hard we work,” she says.

Nationals itself was “filled with all the emotions you can imagine” for Riuli. “Happiness, excitement, anger, [and] frustration” do not even begin to cover it— the experience was once-in-a-lifetime. “The team was beyond grateful to be there, and be a part of the first team in Bucknell history to compete.” 

