KLARC representatives speak to BSG as members celebrate last Congress session

KLARC representatives, Tim Pavlechko, Deputy Director of Athletics and Karen Landis, Associate Athletics Director, Business & Team Services, were guest speakers this past week at Congress.

Many Congress members were concerned with the gym equipment layout and also fixing broken machines. They also thanked Pavlechko and Landis for coming and stressed constant communication.

After calling the meeting to order, BSG played a mock Family Feud game to celebrate their final session this year.

After the game, BSG went into a legislative session. They first passed a resolution to reintroduce student representation on the university council.

The second resolution was to give money to pay for Munchkins and lemonade for a tabling event for the class of 2027 unity event.

Finally, the last resolution was passed to provide menstrual products in residential halls. After some amendments, it was passed unanimously, as were the other two.

Each committee chair gave updates on their respective committees’ tasks, such as events for Earth Week, preparing for finals, and announcements for BSG members.

Congress ended by honoring the seniors through an annual standing ovation ritual given every year. They also thanked their advisor, Kari Conrad, Associate Dean of Students, Campus Activities and Programs, who will be retiring this year.