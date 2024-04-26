Michael C. Pascucci Team Center opens

Photo Courtesy of James T. Giffen

The final phase and keystone of the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex is now complete. The Michael C. Pascucci ’58 Team Center, which officially opened its doors April 15, offers new facilities tailored for Bucknell’s Division 1 student-athletes. Standing prominently between the turf practice field and the north end zone of Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium, the new facility provides exclusive training and team space for varsity student-athletes.

Enhancements in and around Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium were made possible through the generous support of Michael Pascucci ’58, P’81, P’87, G’21, G’22. Pascucci’s $40 million pledge in 2021 stands as the largest one-time commitment in the University’s history, supporting student-athletes as well as advancing the University’s goals for financial aid. Of his commitment, $10 million is dedicated to fostering the development of student-athletes with the transformative renovation of athletics facilities.

Earlier phases of the project included the installation of a modern LED video board at the south end zone of Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium in 2021 and the completion of a turf practice field in summer 2022. These additions have reshaped the landscape east of Pascucci Way — which has been renamed in recognition of the family’s exceptional generosity — establishing an impressive athletics presence at the campus entrance. Supplemental support for the athletics complex ensured the project was 100% donor funded, including an endowment to offset operations.

“The initial phases of the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex have already had a significant positive impact on student-athlete performance and the gameday atmosphere at Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium,” says Jermaine Truax, Vice President of Athletics & Recreation. “We are incredibly excited about the completion of the Pascucci Team Center, a modern training facility that will even further enhance the student-athlete experience for multiple Bison programs. We are profoundly grateful for the support of Michael Pascucci and all of the donors who helped make this beautiful team center a reality.”

Pascucci’s landmark pledge has also significantly impacted the University’s access initiatives. The remaining $30 million supports unrestricted, need-based financial aid through the Pascucci Family Scholarship, bolstering the University’s No. 1 fundraising priority.

“Michael’s extraordinary investment in need-based financial aid ensures that the Pascucci legacy will extend far beyond the athletics complex that bears his name,” says University President John Bravman. “By allowing us to consistently admit the best and brightest students each year, it will change the lives of generations of talented students with financial need. We are deeply grateful for the Pascucci family’s dedication to the University and their transformational support of both academics and athletics.”

The Michael C. Pascucci ’58 Team Center

The Michael C. Pascucci ’58 Team Center is a 16,000-square-foot athletics hub. It features a state-of-the-art strength and conditioning facility with an expansive weight room that overlooks the turf practice field. Adjacent to the weight room is a sports medicine center that provides student-athletes with preventative and rehabilitation treatments, including taping, stretching, hydrotherapy and injury evaluations.

Specifically designed to bridge the practice and game-day fields, the team center’s south façade offers sweeping views of Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium. Inside, a spacious team meeting room and conference room will allow teams to review film and gather for off-field training and learning events. A student-athlete landing spot provides a place for students awaiting the start of practice and other activities and a Bison Fuel station ensures access to nutritious snacks, supplements and hydration.

Men’s Lacrosse will have a dedicated locker room space in the center, providing convenient access for both practice and games. In addition, Football and Men’s and Women’s Track & Field will use the training, recovery and team spaces.

While the Pascucci Team Center is exclusively available to varsity athletes, its opening will serve the entire athletics department as well as the greater Bucknell community by reducing varsity team use of strength training and locker room spaces in the Kenneth Langone Athletics & Recreation Center. In addition, the team meeting spaces in the Pascucci Team Center will be used for leadership and enrichment programming conducted by the athletics department.

