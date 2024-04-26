Michael C. Pascucci Team Center opens

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Michael C. Pascucci Team Center opens

Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor
April 26, 2024
Photo+Courtesy+of+James+T.+Giffen
Photo Courtesy of James T. Giffen

The final phase and keystone of the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex is now complete. The Michael C. Pascucci ’58 Team Center, which officially opened its doors April 15, offers new facilities tailored for Bucknell’s Division 1 student-athletes. Standing prominently between the turf practice field and the north end zone of Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium, the new facility provides exclusive training and team space for varsity student-athletes.

Enhancements in and around Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium were made possible through the generous support of Michael Pascucci ’58, P’81, P’87, G’21, G’22. Pascucci’s $40 million pledge in 2021 stands as the largest one-time commitment in the University’s history, supporting student-athletes as well as advancing the University’s goals for financial aid. Of his commitment, $10 million is dedicated to fostering the development of student-athletes with the transformative renovation of athletics facilities.

Earlier phases of the project included the installation of a modern LED video board at the south end zone of Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium in 2021 and the completion of a turf practice field in summer 2022. These additions have reshaped the landscape east of Pascucci Way — which has been renamed in recognition of the family’s exceptional generosity — establishing an impressive athletics presence at the campus entrance. Supplemental support for the athletics complex ensured the project was 100% donor funded, including an endowment to offset operations.

“The initial phases of the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex have already had a significant positive impact on student-athlete performance and the gameday atmosphere at Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium,” says Jermaine Truax, Vice President of Athletics & Recreation. “We are incredibly excited about the completion of the Pascucci Team Center, a modern training facility that will even further enhance the student-athlete experience for multiple Bison programs. We are profoundly grateful for the support of Michael Pascucci and all of the donors who helped make this beautiful team center a reality.”

Pascucci’s landmark pledge has also significantly impacted the University’s access initiatives. The remaining $30 million supports unrestricted, need-based financial aid through the Pascucci Family Scholarship, bolstering the University’s No. 1 fundraising priority.

“Michael’s extraordinary investment in need-based financial aid ensures that the Pascucci legacy will extend far beyond the athletics complex that bears his name,” says University President John Bravman. “By allowing us to consistently admit the best and brightest students each year, it will change the lives of generations of talented students with financial need. We are deeply grateful for the Pascucci family’s dedication to the University and their transformational support of both academics and athletics.”

The Michael C. Pascucci 58 Team Center

The Michael C. Pascucci ’58 Team Center is a 16,000-square-foot athletics hub. It features a state-of-the-art strength and conditioning facility with an expansive weight room that overlooks the turf practice field. Adjacent to the weight room is a sports medicine center that provides student-athletes with preventative and rehabilitation treatments, including taping, stretching, hydrotherapy and injury evaluations.

Specifically designed to bridge the practice and game-day fields, the team center’s south façade offers sweeping views of Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium. Inside, a spacious team meeting room and conference room will allow teams to review film and gather for off-field training and learning events. A student-athlete landing spot provides a place for students awaiting the start of practice and other activities and a Bison Fuel station ensures access to nutritious snacks, supplements and hydration.

Men’s Lacrosse will have a dedicated locker room space in the center, providing convenient access for both practice and games. In addition, Football and Men’s and Women’s Track & Field will use the training, recovery and team spaces.

While the Pascucci Team Center is exclusively available to varsity athletes, its opening will serve the entire athletics department as well as the greater Bucknell community by reducing varsity team use of strength training and locker room spaces in the Kenneth Langone Athletics & Recreation Center. In addition, the team meeting spaces in the Pascucci Team Center will be used for leadership and enrichment programming conducted by the athletics department.

Lyndon Beier
Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor

