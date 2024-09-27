The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Yamiche Alcindor reports on fair and curious journalism for Bucknell Forum
September 27, 2024
Bucknell’s support for Banned Books Week reads loud and clear
September 27, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Religious & Spiritual Life holds candlelight vigil for Gaza
September 27, 2024
Faculty motion calls for transparency regarding Bucknell investments
September 27, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/06/2024)
September 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football comes out of gates hot to take down Marist
September 27, 2024
Women’s Soccer starts Patriot League play strong
September 27, 2024
Men’s Tennis continues fall season in Pittsburgh
September 27, 2024
Women’s Golf secures top three finish at Roseann Schwartz Invitational
September 27, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson '25
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Evelyn Bliss ’27
September 6, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: U.S. Open title favorites fall in the early rounds
September 6, 2024
Ballot box blues
September 27, 2024
Let’s start listening to each other
September 27, 2024
High school 2.0: Weighing the pros and cons of attending a small school
September 27, 2024
Building bonds: The Greek life experience at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Creator economy: how social media influencers become entrepreneurs
September 27, 2024
The golden years: a 61 year-old’s journey to find love 
September 27, 2024
How “The Bachelorette” treated the bachelorette poorly
September 27, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
From Bucknell to the podium: Celebrating our Olympic champions
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Exploring mathematics at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Summer research highlights
September 20, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Meet the new Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
September 20, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Yamiche Alcindor reports on fair and curious journalism for Bucknell Forum

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
September 27, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University

Yamiche Alcindor has been many things throughout her career: reporter, moderator, correspondent, anchor… But one thing has remained consistent across any role she’s held and that is her need to tell the whole truth. 

After falling in love with journalism at sixteen, Alcindor knew there was no other path she’d want to set out on. She attended Georgetown University to earn a degree in English, African American Studies and Government, graduating in 2009. Part of her commitment to honest reporting stems from her passion for the craft: “If you love what you’re doing,” Alcindor explained, “you feel a responsibility to do it well.” 

That being said, Alcindor is under no delusions that she’s somehow in an automatically informed position when it comes to reporting on unfamiliar situations, cultures and perspectives. Whenever she sets out to cover a new story, she remains focused on being “fair and genuinely curious,” knowing that before anything else she needs to “understand the subject matter [and] different perspectives, to best present them accurately and responsibly.” 

Taking the stage in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30pm this past Tuesday, Sept. 24, Alcindor delivered a speech on how she is navigating a world in transition as someone on the front lines, delivering breaking stories and covering tumultuous events both politically and personally.

“We’re living through an incredible moment in history, and I am honored to chronicle it,” Alcindor began. “Journalism is my way [of] bending [the] moral universe towards justice,” though at the same time, she knows the importance of “taking [all relevant] perspectives into consideration” and representing them proportionally. 

As she’s journeyed across the country for story after story, Alcindor has noticed that “a lot of Americans have most things in common.” Fundamentally, “people just want to feel like they have a shot at ‘the American Dream,’ whatever that looks like [for them].” Where lines are drawn and tensions rise depends on the individual’s stance on “the way to move forward.” Alcindor recognizes the period of change America is in and how that change “can be scary for some people,” but hopes people come away from her journalism with a deeper appreciation for “how others think” and an understanding that “having conversations” with “all sides,” recognizing everyone as people, is essential. 

“[My job] is to be a professional witness,” Alcindor said, “[and] journalism is about delving into the consequences of policy in a way that gets at the lived experience of Americans.” She has never shied away from telling the “tough stories,” though those experiences—like that of reporting on the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, CT—have changed her as a reporter and as a person forever. Repeatedly, Alcindor emphasized the necessity of building up a “community” that will “be there for you” as you work through witnessing difficult things. 

Alcindor’s “best advice” for the young would-be journalist is to “focus on your relationships.” College “goes by fast” and “you don’t want to lose the people [you’ve connected with].” 

Despite the fast-moving and divisive journalistic climate, especially surrounding the upcoming presidential election, Alcindor “feel[s] good about the future of journalism.” Seeing young prospective journalists, like some of Bucknell’s own students, clamoring to break into the world and report with truth and integrity is “inspiring.” So long as these young journalists “embrace how [their] individual experiences impact [their] reporting” and “press onward,” Alcindor knows they will be able to “live her dream” as a journalist, just as she is. 

Alcindor was the first to speak to this year’s Bucknell Forum theme of “World in Transition.” The next speaker will be comedian, TV host and producer W. Kamau Bell, on  Oct. 22. 

