Bucknell set to provide more confidential Title IX resources, other policy updates for 2024-25 year
October 4, 2024
CAP Center announces Center Stage comedian for Homecoming performance
October 4, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Fall Fest draws a huge student crowd despite move to Smith lot after a rainy week
October 4, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell gets high marks in Engineering, Innovation from ‘U.S. News & World Report’
October 4, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football opens up conference play with victory
October 4, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey’s milestone-filled matchup
October 4, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo dominates in 20-5 win against Mercyhurst
October 4, 2024
Bison Volleyball continues winning streak against Lafayette and Lehigh
October 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson '25
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
The Bucknell Seal curse: A tale of missteps and superstition
October 4, 2024
Bucknell’s cafeteria cleanliness problem
October 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Flickr User Gage Skidmore
The fundamental danger behind J.D. Vance
October 4, 2024
Bucknell’s break couldn’t be any later
October 4, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Spooky Season story recommendations
October 4, 2024
Notes from a New York Times games frequenter
October 4, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
October 4, 2024
“Agatha All Along” and Aubrey Plaza Forever
October 4, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor
A comprehensive guide to the 2024 election
October 4, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
New to campus: Health Humanities and Community Engaged Leadership minors
October 4, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
From Bucknell to the podium: Celebrating our Olympic champions
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Exploring mathematics at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Categories:

Bucknell gets high marks in Engineering, Innovation from ‘U.S. News & World Report’

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
October 4, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University

Bucknell achieved one of its highest rankings on the “Best Undergraduate Engineering — Non-Doctorate” list, ranking fifth, in the new U.S. News & World Report 2025 Best Colleges rankings, published Tuesday, Sept. 24. Bucknell also ranked sixth among “Most Innovative Schools — National Liberal Arts Colleges.”

“I came to Bucknell because of it’s stellar engineering college and the priority it places on allowing students the opportunity to apply their education,” said Morgan Powell ’26, Civil Engineering.  “For example, sustainability is a huge interest of mine, but I don’t feel like it’s a hobby anymore because I’ve been able to do real work researching and engaging with the community. Bucknell recognizes that sustainable development is a requirement for civil and structural engineering because it’s guaranteed to be intertwined with the work we do after graduating. The chance to move beyond theory now is preparing me to make a more significant impact in the future.”

In addition to its overall Engineering ranking, Bucknell was tied for fourth in Mechanical Engineering, fifth in Civil Engineering, tied for fifth in Electrical/Electronic/Communications Engineering and sixth in Computer Engineering.

“The Mechanical Engineering faculty here are incredible. They know what they’re doing, they really care, and they want you to succeed,” said Josh Dewey ’25. “Another thing I’ve really enjoyed about the Mechanical Engineering program here at Bucknell is the abundance of labs. It can feel very daunting during course registration, but the experience and knowledge you gain through a lab in terms of material, software, and general problem solving is so valuable.”

Story continues below advertisement

Echoing the value of experiential learning, Angelica Nowak ’26 stated “the thing I enjoy the most about the engineering college is how hands on the courses are and for Mechanical Engineering specifically, how comprehensive the curriculum is. Most of the classes have a project based component and through our classes we get to experience every aspect of mechanical engineering.”

Senior Electrical Engineering major Colton Jiorle said “I’m really excited to see the changes paying off for the ECE department. The design forward focus of our curriculum is one of the major aspects that drew me to Bucknell engineering in addition to our integration to the broader liberal arts education.”

Overall, Bucknell tied for 31st among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the rankings.

Bucknell also ranked in the top 20 in First-year Experiences, tying with Princeton and Stanford at 17th.

The 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings report was calculated using 17 factors. More than half of a school’s rank now comprises varying outcome measures related to schools’ success at enrolling, retaining and graduating students from different backgrounds with manageable debt and postgraduation success.

Information presented in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings was collected during the spring and summer of 2024 via U.S. News’ annual online statistical survey of colleges. In total, U.S. News has collected data on more than 1,800 institutions.

