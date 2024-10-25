The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
“We’re always in transition”: W. Kamau Bell speaks at Bucknell Forum
October 25, 2024
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
October 25, 2024
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
October 25, 2024
DEI Resources launch ‘My Culture is not a Costume’ campaign
October 25, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 25, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey secures fourth straight win against Lehigh
October 25, 2024
Julianna Hill / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer takes down Army 1-0
October 25, 2024
Women’s Swim and Dive dominates Boston University
October 25, 2024
Men’s Tennis concludes strong weekend at ITA Regionals
October 25, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 25, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 11, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 25, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Photos Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Attention politicians: We’re sick of the ads
October 25, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
How you can tell COVID-19 happened at Bucknell
October 25, 2024
Wait, they endorse who? Celebrities’ presidential endorsements and if they matter
October 25, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
October 25, 2024
Gentrification, germs and cringy romance: “Abbott Elementary” is back!
October 25, 2024
A holiday-free autumn playlist
October 25, 2024
“Like a Prayer”: The sound of redemption
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Homecoming Highlights!
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Meet Professor Apollonya Porcelli
October 25, 2024
Gavin Homsany / The Bucknellian
Exploring Bucknell’s Outdoor Education & Leadership program
October 11, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Fall fun at Bucknell and in Lewisburg
October 11, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
DEI Resources launch 'My Culture is not a Costume' campaign

Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
October 25, 2024

Halloween is just around the corner, which comes with deciding on a Halloween costume. In recent years, there has been increasing awareness of which costumes seen as “classics” may no longer fit the bill of being socially acceptable. With this in mind, Vice President for Equity & Inclusive Excellence, Vernese Edghill-Walden ’87 and Vice President for Talent, Culture & Human Resources, Nicole Whitehead shared an informative email with the campus community on Oct. 7. 

The email, with the subject line “My Culture is Not a Costume,” reminds Bucknellians to “make sure [their] costume does not reinforce stereotypes or inappropriately adopt a group’s culture and/or identity” and that “[their] choice in dress should not infringe on others’ rights or otherwise be construed as bias.” Anyone who has questions on what constitutes as bias is urged to consult the University’s Equal Opportunity, Harassment and Nondiscrimination policy.

Additionally included in the email is a link to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Resource list about the “My Culture is Not a Costume” campaign. 

The webpage addresses the following questions:

Why a campaign? Even in our increasingly socially aware society, there are still displays of “Indigenous people reduced to mascots, headdresses sold as costumes, Blackface and brownface… and the harmful trope of a man in a dress to mock trans people, particularly trans women.” The campaign aims to ignite conversation about this topic on campus and wants to remind everyone that Halloween is a fun holiday that shouldn’t run the risk of being hateful or unintentionally harmful.

What is cultural appropriation? As defined on the webpage, “cultural appropriation is the act of taking significant elements (symbols, dress, words, practices, etc.) from a culture that is not [one’s] own and removing all original context or meaning.” Because appropriation is often unintentional and rather just misguided, this campaign has been created to educate others.

‘I’m confused, isn’t it just a costume?’ This rhetorical question helps to explain that “oppression is not just maintained by overt, public, aggressive and physically violent forms of attack. It is also reinforced by the denial of rights, harmful stereotypes, and the dehumanization of people through jokes and stereotypes.”

A list is then provided with some examples of what to avoid when choosing a costume, unless they correlate to the costume wearer’s identity or culture:

  • Culturally-based costumes like Day of the Dead themes, a geisha, a ninja, or a hula dancer
  • Costumes that undermine difficult situations or identities that are not always within an individual’s control, such as a prison inmate, a mentally ill person in a psychiatric facility, or a homeless person. Costumes should also avoid using fat suits, poking fun at sexual and gendered violence (e.g. “flasher”) or dehumanizing sex workers, dancers, etc,.
  • Race-or-identity-based costumes such as an Egyptian person, a Mexican person, a Romani person (sometimes referred to using the slur g*psy), or an Indigenous person

The list clarifies that “it is okay to dress as a particular iconic individual such as Obama or Snoop Dog, as long as one does not try to embody their racial identity by doing Blackface or brownface, wearing cultural garments or wigs representing Black hair like dreadlocks.”

Costumes that mock transgender people are a particular area of concern, but the campaign explains that “there’s a difference between dressing as a trans person as a joke/mockery and dressing in drag” and that “many folks use Halloween as a safe opportunity to [experiment] with their own gender and drag has a long history of being connected to Halloween.”

Anyone with further questions on this topic, such as needing more clarification on permissible costumes, should direct questions to [email protected].

