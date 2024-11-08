Bucknell formalizes partnership with Matriculate to expand access for underserved students

Bucknell University has entered into a formal agreement with Matriculate , a national nonprofit organization that helps high-achieving students from historically underserved communities navigate the college admissions process. Through this new partnership, Bucknell has committed to meeting the full demonstrated financial need for at least two Matriculate students admitted to the University.

Matriculate provides personalized, near-peer advising to high-achieving high school students from underserved communities, helping them through the complexities of college admissions and financial aid at no cost. Since 2014, Matriculate’s network of more than 4,500 undergraduate advisers has supported over 17,000 students in their journey to and through college. Some students who have participated in Matriculate programs have achieved academic success at Bucknell.

“We have seen students from Matriculate apply and be admitted to Bucknell in the past, and they are great students,” says Kevin Mathes ’07, Associate Vice President and Dean of Admissions. “We are really excited to enhance that collaboration into a formal partnership to work together to extend access to students who we believe will thrive here.”

“We’re very excited to welcome Bucknell University as Matriculate’s first Pathways Partner,” says Bryden Sweeney-Taylor, Matriculate’s interim CEO and co-founder. “This collaborative partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to increasing college access for high-achieving students from low-income and historically marginalized communities across the nation while also lowering the financial barriers many of our High School Fellows and their families face through the enrollment process.”

The partnership reflects Bucknell’s broader commitment found in its strategic plan for providing greater access to higher education for students from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds. As part of the University’s strategic plan to foster a diverse and inclusive academic community, Bucknell is focused on creating opportunities for talented students from all backgrounds.

“Ultimately, we are exploring more partnerships that create pathways to students who may otherwise not have had access to a Bucknell education,” Mathes says.

By ensuring that two admitted Matriculate students have their full demonstrated financial need met, Bucknell is eliminating a significant barrier to attending college and allowing students to focus on their academic and personal growth. As part of the agreement, Matriculate High School Fellows must apply for admission and financial aid, submitting all required and relevant documents by the specified deadlines. Those applicants to Bucknell will receive an application fee waiver.

While Bucknell will meet the demonstrated financial need for two students as part of this agreement, more Matriculate students may also gain admission based on their demonstrated need and existing University financial aid.

Matriculate’s work has been widely recognized for its impact on expanding access to selective colleges. Research shows that students who participate in Matriculate’s advising programs are significantly more likely to attend selective colleges and universities. Through its advising programs, the nonprofit has helped thousands of students from underserved communities gain admission to top institutions, where they have gone on to thrive academically and socially.

