United States election results finalized, students respond
November 8, 2024
Recent email updates from Public Safety
November 8, 2024
Bucknell to host 19th annual Susquehanna River Symposium
November 8, 2024
Bucknell formalizes partnership with Matriculate to expand access for underserved students
November 8, 2024
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 24, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 10, 2024
Women’s Soccer named regular season Patriot League Champions
November 8, 2024
Football snaps losing streak with win over Lafayette
November 8, 2024
Men’s Water Polo takes down Mount St. Mary’s
November 8, 2024
Men’s Soccer finishes regular season Patriot League Co-Champions
November 8, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 24, 2024
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 10, 2024
Why the election played out the way it did
November 8, 2024
The pieces of life
November 8, 2024
A night at the opera
November 8, 2024
The campus Hunger Games
November 8, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Review: COIN “isn’t afraid of music anymore”
November 8, 2024
“Chef’s Table: Noodles” Review: How the Netflix series satisfies a craving beyond the stomach 
November 8, 2024
The writer’s curse
November 8, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
November 8, 2024
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory
November 8, 2024
The Writing Center: An invaluable resource for student writers
November 8, 2024
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
October 31, 2024
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
October 31, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 28, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Bucknell formalizes partnership with Matriculate to expand access for underserved students

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
November 8, 2024
Bucknell University has entered into a formal agreement with Matriculate, a national nonprofit organization that helps high-achieving students from historically underserved communities navigate the college admissions process. Through this new partnership, Bucknell has committed to meeting the full demonstrated financial need for at least two Matriculate students admitted to the University.

Matriculate provides personalized, near-peer advising to high-achieving high school students from underserved communities, helping them through the complexities of college admissions and financial aid at no cost. Since 2014, Matriculate’s network of more than 4,500 undergraduate advisers has supported over 17,000 students in their journey to and through college. Some students who have participated in Matriculate programs have achieved academic success at Bucknell.

“We have seen students from Matriculate apply and be admitted to Bucknell in the past, and they are great students,” says Kevin Mathes ’07, Associate Vice President and Dean of Admissions. “We are really excited to enhance that collaboration into a formal partnership to work together to extend access to students who we believe will thrive here.”

“We’re very excited to welcome Bucknell University as Matriculate’s first Pathways Partner,” says Bryden Sweeney-Taylor, Matriculate’s interim CEO and co-founder. “This collaborative partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to increasing college access for high-achieving students from low-income and historically marginalized communities across the nation while also lowering the financial barriers many of our High School Fellows and their families face through the enrollment process.”

The partnership reflects Bucknell’s broader commitment found in its strategic plan for providing greater access to higher education for students from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds. As part of the University’s strategic plan to foster a diverse and inclusive academic community, Bucknell is focused on creating opportunities for talented students from all backgrounds.

“Ultimately, we are exploring more partnerships that create pathways to students who may otherwise not have had access to a Bucknell education,” Mathes says.

By ensuring that two admitted Matriculate students have their full demonstrated financial need met, Bucknell is eliminating a significant barrier to attending college and allowing students to focus on their academic and personal growth. As part of the agreement, Matriculate High School Fellows must apply for admission and financial aid, submitting all required and relevant documents by the specified deadlines. Those applicants to Bucknell will receive an application fee waiver.

While Bucknell will meet the demonstrated financial need for two students as part of this agreement, more Matriculate students may also gain admission based on their demonstrated need and existing University financial aid.

Matriculate’s work has been widely recognized for its impact on expanding access to selective colleges. Research shows that students who participate in Matriculate’s advising programs are significantly more likely to attend selective colleges and universities. Through its advising programs, the nonprofit has helped thousands of students from underserved communities gain admission to top institutions, where they have gone on to thrive academically and socially.

