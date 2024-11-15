The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
November 15, 2024
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell's Fall Concert
November 15, 2024
Candidates announced for upcoming BSG election
November 15, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/15/2024)
November 15, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 24, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer heading to Patriot League Championship
November 15, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Swimming and Diving goes 2-1 at quad meet
November 15, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football extends winning streak to two after win over Fordham
November 15, 2024
Volleyball goes 12-2 in Patriot League play to set record
November 15, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Cleveland Cavaliers start NBA season 12-0
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Convenience killed Black Friday
November 15, 2024
Image Courtesy of Andrew Z. Colvin
Our fight to save the planet
November 15, 2024
The final stretch: First semester burnout
November 15, 2024
Why buying college books feels like a comedy of errors
November 15, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Yayoi Kusama, “Infinity Mirror Room”, 2017, National Gallery Singapore Photo Courtesy of Flickr User Choo Yut Shing
Is intentionality overrated?
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“GUTS World Tour” movie offers the best seat in the house
November 15, 2024
It’s that time of year: Friendsgiving
November 15, 2024
“ThanksKilling”: Holiday cinema at its most fowl
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell seniors reflect on their journeys through the University’s Voice Performance
November 15, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Tuning in to WVBU’s 100 year anniversary
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
The Writing Center: An invaluable resource for student writers
November 8, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 28, 2024
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell’s Fall Concert

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
November 15, 2024

Bucknell’s Fall Concert performance is today, Friday, Nov. 15th, at 7 p.m. in Gerhard Fieldhouse, featuring artists Jay Sean and NLE Choppa. Scheduling these artists was serendipitous, though the concert committee—led by advisor Dean Conrad—worked hard all semester to identify an artist that students would love to have on campus. 

Brent Papson, Director of Campus Activities and Student Media, recalls the process the Concert Committee went through to settle on an unshakeable performance plan: “Originally, they were thinking about the spring semester,” but the artists’ schedule worked out for a fall-semester Bucknell appearance. “A routing opportunity,” wherein the artists happened to be in the area for a different performance at a nearby college and had an extra opening in their schedule, “popped up for this weekend!” 

Riley Bazaar ’25, a member of the Concert Committee, created a survey earlier this semester to “get a better idea” of artists that “students would like to bring to campus,” in Papson’s words. “The committee was fortunate to be able to book the artist who received the most votes.” In Papson’s opinion, the performers who will be making an appearance tonight “provide a good combination of a throwback artist and an up-and-coming artist” for students to see live. 

Jay Sean is a British singer and songwriter best known for his R&B, rap and hip-hop records that topped international charts in the 2000s; he was a groundbreaking artist in the Bhangra-R&B fusion genre. After leaving his original label and founding his own in 2006, Sean had several top-ten singles around the world. In the early 2010s, after signing with a new label, Sean debuted a single featuring Lil Wayne that made him the first South Asian solo artist to hold the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. 

NLE Choppa is a twenty-two-year-old rapper who also sustains a YouTube channel. His first chart-topping song, “Shotta Flow,” was released in 2019, and has been followed in the intervening years by five EPs and albums, the most recent of which, “Cottonwood 2,” earned him his highest-charting single to date. His career continues to pick up speed— NLE Choppa is known specifically for his unique energy when rapping and the expressive visuals that accompany a lot of the music he’s put out in video form on his YouTube. 

While NLE Choppa has not performed on campus before, this will be Jay Sean’s third time here, also taking the Bucknell stage in 2010 and 2019. 

Doors open at the Gerhard Fieldhouse for their performances at 6 p.m. Tickets are not being sold; students need only present their Bucknell student IDs at the door. 

