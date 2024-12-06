Bucknell RAs continue fight for updated contracts, better compensation

The Residential Advisors at Bucknell University have been in the process of establishing a union and making official changes to their standard contract with the University since the fall of 2023. They’ve made some significant progress, including voting to establish a union, but are still fighting for specific contractual changes through a series of bargaining sessions that have continued throughout this semester. These bargaining sessions are held between RAs, a lawyer from the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) (which the RAs are joining), as well as members of Bucknell’s team, including a contracted labor and employment lawyer, their general council, Interim Dean of Students and Assistant Dean of Students. “The Bucknellian” interviewed Bryce Merry ’25, an RA on campus and leader of the effort for change, to get a clearer picture of what’s been accomplished and what’s still on the docket.

Why are the RAs on campus working to get a union recognized by the university?

[Bucknell University RAs] have extremely low wages in comparison to both union and non-union RAs in the region. On top of that, [we have received] vague promises [from the University] for a meal plan for at least six years, [based on the information] RAs who came before me [have given me]. Nothing ever materialized, and at some point, we realized the best way to advocate for ourselves was to exercise our legal rights. We are a National Labor Relations Board recognized union and a part of the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 153. The University did not “approve” us, and we had to vote for our recognition.

The RA union was established last semester. What are you (as RAs) still working towards?

We were officially recognized by the NLRB last semester after a 94 percent vote to unionize by the [RAs on campus]. Since then, we have worked to negotiate with the University over terms of our contract and have had a few productive bargaining sessions this semester. Until that contract is signed, nothing has changed.

What is a “bargaining session,” and how did your most recent session go?

A bargaining session is a negotiation meeting with the University over the language in our contract, encompassing everything from pay and scheduling to safety and non-discrimination. We are at the point where we are hammering down the smallest details while still going back and forth on overall compensation.

What have you accomplished so far?

Until we reach an agreement with the University, and the membership then votes to ratify the contract, we haven’t realized any gains yet. So in terms of accomplishment, we have only achieved union status. However, that in itself is a huge win and was the effort of a lot of dedicated individuals over the past year.

Is there anything you’re most looking forward to achieving/securing once the union is fully realized?

I’m cautiously optimistic regarding changes in how returning RAs get [housing] placement—no longer will someone get stuck in Vedder for two years in a row (or three, if they were a freshman [housed there]). That’s a small win in comparison to [our other hopes], like medical amnesty options for RAs who are off-duty and expanded compensation more in line with other union and non-union universities.

What do you most enjoy about being an RA? In other words, why are you so passionate about this cause?

Being an RA has been at times a breeze, and at other times a tremendous challenge. I have had the unfortunate luck of being the first to respond to several incidents in the past few years, and I truly hope that my presence helped in those moments. These incidents happen constantly around the campus in all manners of living areas, and I know that other RAs have dealt with their own challenges in this role. I’m passionate about this union because I want there to be more of a safety net and collective change for a job that the University relies on to be first responders, conduct enforcement and mandatory reporters.

… and anything else you’d like to share!

Wages have stagnated across this University, and we are far from the only group pushing for change. AAUP has been engaged in a CPI +5 percent campaign to raise wages across the university level for all faculty and staff to combat inflation, so please support them in their efforts for a fairer university. And for anyone who is underpaid in their current position, look into unionization. It is not a hard process, and it is the alternative we established years ago to letting [institutions] step on our necks.

Details of compensation, transportation plans, staffing ratios, meal plans, subcontracting and the continued provision of Plan B on the part of the University are still being decided. Merry is hopeful that a contract will be completed in the Spring semester.

