December 6, 2024
Bucknell names Maureen McGuinness new Associate Vice President and Fritz Family Dean of Students

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
December 6, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Reilly Clouse

Following an extensive national search, Bucknell announced on Dec. 4 that Maureen “Moe” McGuinness, currently the Title IX coordinator for the University of North Texas (UNT) System, will join Bucknell as its Associate Vice President & Fritz Family Dean of Students. McGuinness, a seasoned higher education professional with more than 25 years of experience at UNT who spent nearly half of that tenure as Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students, will begin her tenure on Jan. 6, 2025.

McGuinness brings a proven track record of leadership and innovation in student affairs, crisis management and student advocacy. At UNT, where she served in multiple roles over the past two decades, McGuinness has been instrumental in creating programs and services that enhance student success, support underrepresented populations and foster an inclusive campus culture.

“Maureen McGuinness is a visionary leader with deep expertise in building student-centered programs that empower and support students,” says Lisa Keegan, Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success. “Her commitment to diversity and inclusion, along with her ability to foster cross-campus collaboration, will strengthen Bucknell’s mission to provide an exceptional residential learning experience.”

In her most recent role as Title IX coordinator for the UNT System, McGuinness oversaw compliance for Title IX and state sexual misconduct policies, developed standard operating procedures for federal and state regulations and provided training and outreach to faculty, staff and students. Prior to this, she served as Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students for 12 years at UNT, where she managed a range of student services.

Among her many accomplishments, McGuinness chaired UNT’s CARE Team to address mental health and crisis intervention, established a food pantry and emergency fund for students in need and enriched initiatives to support first-generation, neurodiverse and LGBTQ students. She also played a pivotal role in creating a survivor advocate program for students affected by violence.

Her tenure at UNT also included spearheading campus-wide free speech protocols, overseeing a $2.6 million Greek Life Center project and leading compliance efforts for Clery Act and Violence Against Women Act mandates.

“I am truly honored and humbled to serve the outstanding students and community at Bucknell University,” McGuinness says. “I am excited to join the Student Affairs team and work collaboratively with students, faculty and staff to enhance the programs and services that support students’ overall development, both academically and personally. Student Affairs plays a vital role in shaping students’ experiences at Bucknell, and I look forward to building on the strong foundations of excellence, inclusivity and student success.”

McGuinness is also an adjunct faculty member at UNT and has received numerous professional honors. At UNT, she has been recognized with numerous awards for her service and leadership, including the Bob Rogers Service & Community Engagement Award in 2021, the Police Chief Community Safety Award in 2016, the Student Success Award in 2015 and the university’s Outstanding Employee Award in 2004 and 2010.

Interim Associate Vice President & Fritz Family Dean of Students Teresa McKinney will stay on through the spring semester to support McGuinness’s transition in the role of Special Assistant to the Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement & Success.

