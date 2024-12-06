BSG election results for 2025

On Monday, Nov. 18, the results of the Bucknell Student Government Executive Board election were announced to the student body. Elected students will begin their positions with the start of the new semester in January, and hold their positions for all of 2025.

The elected members are as follows:

President: Michael Meskos ’27

Vice President of Operations: Tess Korten ’27

Vice President of Administration: Lexi Ross ’27

Each member of the new board was allowed to run for one position and will hold significant responsibility in representing the student body. As president, Meskos will lead meetings for the Executive Board and Congress, attend faculty meetings and ensure communication between the board and administration. VP of Operations Korten will assume presidential duties were Meskos to be absent, help conduct BSG elections and collect feedback about the Executive Board from the student body. Ross, as VP of Administration, will be responsible for announcing Congress meetings, compiling and publishing meeting minutes for them and maintaining files to help write the newsletter the students receive monthly.

Meskos shared that he’s stayed so involved with BSG during his time at Bucknell because “it’s rare to find a group of students on any college campus that’s as dedicated to their work and has as much power to influence their university as we do.” Thanks to Meskos’ “great relationship with the previous two executive boards,” he’s been able to really enjoy being given these greater “connections to students across campus.” He’s most looking forward to improving student experience on campus and improving visibility on student goals/complaints alongside his fellow board members.

