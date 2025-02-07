Activities Fair drew a steady crowd for Bucknell clubs

The CAP Center’s semesterly Bucknell Activities Fair took place in the bottom level of the Elaine Langone Center on Feb. 4 and it attracted a large turnout. The fair was open to all students and provided an opportunity for all interested parties to explore Bucknell’s range of available extracurriculars. The event featured a variety of tables representing numerous greek organizations, clubs and other student organizations on campus, each with candy or similar offerings for those who signed up.

Over the course of the two hour fair, students moved between tables, learning more about possible campus involvement, enjoying free coffee from Cup of Karma and collecting fun goodies from the tables. Whether looking for a community to join or hoping to explore new hobbies, the relaxed atmosphere made it easy for students to chat with members and ask any questions they had.

Executive board members who worked their clubs’ tables were delighted to speak with students about their missions and passions.

“I’m so glad people are coming and supporting One Love’s message to educate everyone about ending domestic violence and knowing the signs,” says president of One Love, sophomore Brooke Mackley ’27. One Love was just one of the many tables offered, joining other popular groups such as the Band Club, French Club, Entrepreneurship Club, Club Lacrosse and Bison Kitchen. Cup of Karma, a local coffee shop Bucknell often hires to cater these student-focused events, also had a table where they gave out tasty treats ranging from hot cocoa to flavored iced coffees.

Some students tabling for their clubs were surprised at the specificity and range of other clubs at the fair. “It’s eye-opening to see the amount of various organizations on campus that don’t get much attention compared to Greek life,” said Caroline Jones ’27, a member of the Greek organization Alpha Delta Pi. Overall, the fair proved to be a hit and introduced many students to the variety of what Bucknell has to offer outside of classes. For students who were not able to attend, a “virtual Activity Fair” will be available online at the CAP Center’s YouTube channel and a complete list of organizations who attended the fair is available at Bucknell’s GetInvolved site.

