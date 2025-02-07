Activities Fair drew a steady crowd for Bucknell clubs

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of CAA Speakers
Comedian Marcello Hernandez speaks for spring Student Lectureship
February 7, 2025
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog
February 7, 2025
An interview with the new Associate Dean of Students for Campus Activities and Programs
February 7, 2025
Bucknell’s Annual Global Gala returns to campus
February 7, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
February 7, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/31/2025)
January 31, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/06/2024)
December 6, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/15/2024)
November 15, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball victorious over Loyola-MD and Navy
February 7, 2025
The reigning Women’s Water Polo team swept the weekend
February 7, 2025
Men’s Tennis defeats Army for first time since 1974
February 7, 2025
Men’s and Women’s Track and Field picks up six event wins over the weekend
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Adam Stavrakas ’26
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Super Bowl Predictions
February 7, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Conference Championship recap
January 31, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Broncos victorious in wild game versus the Browns
December 6, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Cleveland Cavaliers start NBA season 12-0
November 15, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
An early morning at Gobbler’s Knob: The Groundhog Day experience
February 7, 2025
I’m pretty sure “excused” and “unexcused” are different, actually
February 7, 2025
Will Bucknell take a stand?
February 7, 2025
Bucknell community: A paradox in the title?
February 7, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Does the new “Life is Strange” game meet expectations?
February 7, 2025
Helpful tricks for a successful New Year’s resolution
February 7, 2025
“The Gang Learns Nothing”
February 7, 2025
The “No Drama Llama” is my new obsession
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Building community and connections: The impact of Bucknell’s Residential College Program
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell launches MANUAL app to support men’s mental health in greek life
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold and Dora Kreitzer
Meet the Spring 2025 Editors!
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Samantha Bolze
Bucknell in Costa Rica: A journey into sustainable management and technology
January 31, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Activities Fair drew a steady crowd for Bucknell clubs

Olivia Baldwin, Contributing Writer
February 7, 2025

The CAP Center’s semesterly Bucknell Activities Fair took place in the bottom level of the Elaine Langone Center on Feb. 4 and it attracted a large turnout. The fair was open to all students and provided an opportunity for all interested parties to explore Bucknell’s range of available extracurriculars. The event featured a variety of tables representing numerous greek organizations, clubs and other student organizations on campus, each with candy or similar offerings for those who signed up. 

Over the course of the two hour fair, students moved between tables, learning more about possible campus involvement, enjoying free coffee from Cup of Karma and collecting fun goodies from the tables. Whether looking for a community to join or hoping to explore new hobbies, the relaxed atmosphere made it easy for students to chat with members and ask any questions they had. 

Executive board members who worked their clubs’ tables were delighted to speak with students about their missions and passions.

“I’m so glad people are coming and supporting One Love’s message to educate everyone about ending domestic violence and knowing the signs,” says president of One Love, sophomore Brooke Mackley ’27. One Love was just one of the many tables offered, joining other popular groups such as the Band Club, French Club, Entrepreneurship Club, Club Lacrosse and Bison Kitchen. Cup of Karma, a local coffee shop Bucknell often hires to cater these student-focused events, also had a table where they gave out tasty treats ranging from hot cocoa to flavored iced coffees. 

Story continues below advertisement

Some students tabling for their clubs were surprised at the specificity and range of other clubs at the fair. “It’s eye-opening to see the amount of various organizations on campus that don’t get much attention compared to Greek life,” said Caroline Jones ’27, a member of the Greek organization Alpha Delta Pi. Overall, the fair proved to be a hit and introduced many students to the variety of what Bucknell has to offer outside of classes. For students who were not able to attend, a “virtual Activity Fair” will be available online at the CAP Center’s YouTube channel and a complete list of organizations who attended the fair is available at Bucknell’s GetInvolved site.

(Visited 21 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Photo Courtesy of CAA Speakers
Comedian Marcello Hernandez speaks for spring Student Lectureship
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog
An interview with the new Associate Dean of Students for Campus Activities and Programs
Bucknell's Annual Global Gala returns to campus
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Takei reflects on repeating history for Bucknell Forum