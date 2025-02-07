The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of CAA Speakers
Comedian Marcello Hernandez speaks for spring Student Lectureship
February 7, 2025
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog
February 7, 2025
An interview with the new Associate Dean of Students for Campus Activities and Programs
February 7, 2025
Bucknell’s Annual Global Gala returns to campus
February 7, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
February 7, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/31/2025)
January 31, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/06/2024)
December 6, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/15/2024)
November 15, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball victorious over Loyola-MD and Navy
February 7, 2025
The reigning Women’s Water Polo team swept the weekend
February 7, 2025
Men’s Tennis defeats Army for first time since 1974
February 7, 2025
Men’s and Women’s Track and Field picks up six event wins over the weekend
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Adam Stavrakas ’26
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Super Bowl Predictions
February 7, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Conference Championship recap
January 31, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Broncos victorious in wild game versus the Browns
December 6, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Cleveland Cavaliers start NBA season 12-0
November 15, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
An early morning at Gobbler’s Knob: The Groundhog Day experience
February 7, 2025
I’m pretty sure “excused” and “unexcused” are different, actually
February 7, 2025
Will Bucknell take a stand?
February 7, 2025
Bucknell community: A paradox in the title?
February 7, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Does the new “Life is Strange” game meet expectations?
February 7, 2025
Helpful tricks for a successful New Year’s resolution
February 7, 2025
“The Gang Learns Nothing”
February 7, 2025
The “No Drama Llama” is my new obsession
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Building community and connections: The impact of Bucknell’s Residential College Program
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell launches MANUAL app to support men’s mental health in greek life
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold and Dora Kreitzer
Meet the Spring 2025 Editors!
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Samantha Bolze
Bucknell in Costa Rica: A journey into sustainable management and technology
January 31, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Bucknell’s Annual Global Gala returns to campus

Anna Nykanen, Staff Writer
February 7, 2025

Over fifty different countries are represented on Bucknell’s campus. From China to Pakistan to Austria and Mexico, Bucknell’s student population originates from all regions of the globe. This incredibly vast diversity is a feature worth celebrating and on Saturday, Feb. 15, Bucknell students will do just that! For weeks, the Global Student Council and Student Language Council have been preparing tirelessly for Bucknell’s annual Global Gala, an event that displays the uniqueness and beauty of Bucknell’s diverse student cultures through the gala. 

“The Bucknellian” caught up with students Omid Mohammadi ’25, Tessa Brizhik ’26 and Cheatra Chheang ’27 for an inside look into the planning process. 

As president of the Global Student Council, Mohammadi has spearheaded the preparation for the Gala event. His favorite part of the process is “seeing passionate students come together, each bringing their unique ideas and energy.” This year, he says, the team has taken a “fresh approach,” aiming to share “a more balanced perspective on the world— both within our Bucknell community and beyond.”

Brizhik, a Presidential Fellow working for the Student Language Council, expressed the planning committee’s hope that the gala’s “energy will be palpable” as student performances, cultural foods and immersive decor transform Larison Dining into a wonderland of diverse heritage and international culture. She even hinted at a new feature— a student short film! “That’s all I will say,” she said, “but it is definitely worth coming and seeing!”

Story continues below advertisement

Chheang, one of the performance assistants who works to communicate with and organize all the registered performers, echoed Brizhik’s excitement for students to attend the gala. When asked what students can expect, he brought up “exciting and thrilling cultural performances and diverse dishes from all around the world” along with “bright and spirited rooms filled with nothing but bliss and joy.” Chheang himself will be performing Khmer royal ballet, a Cambodian tradition. 

All three planners articulated how they intentionally designed this event to welcome Bucknell students of any cultural background. In the words of both Mohammadi and Brizhik, there is “something for everyone.” The key, according to Mohammadi, is to “come with an open mind.” The Gala serves the purpose of reminding the Bucknell community of just how much diversity exists within this University. Chheang similarly encourages students to “not take this amazing opportunity for granted,” as he believes the Gala will help Bucknell recognize how every distinct identity “contributes to the big picture of diversity on campus.” 

Tickets are five dollars for students and can be purchased on the Box Office website. All students are invited to experience the Global Gala on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Larison Dining Hall.

(Visited 34 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Photo Courtesy of CAA Speakers
Comedian Marcello Hernandez speaks for spring Student Lectureship
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog
An interview with the new Associate Dean of Students for Campus Activities and Programs
Activities Fair drew a steady crowd for Bucknell clubs
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Takei reflects on repeating history for Bucknell Forum