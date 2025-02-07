An interview with the new Associate Dean of Students for Campus Activities and Programs

At the beginning of this spring semester, Erin Paschal came onboard as Bucknell’s new Associate Dean of Students for Campus Activities and Programs, working to coordinate and oversee student events and activities with a full-fledged range of organizations. “The Bucknellian” sat down with Paschal to get a sense of her prior experience; take note of her hopes and goals as she settles in to Bucknell and her role here; and welcome her to campus!

Q: Tell us a little bit about your background. Where did you go to school?

I went to undergrad at a small women’s college called Mary Baldwin College—it’s now coed—in Stanton, Virginia. I was a political science major and econ minor there; I was also student government president, which I really loved and enjoyed, so I’ve always had an affection for the student experience through that, though I didn’t initially view it as a “career option.” I started working at Baldwin as the Director of Student Activities shortly after I graduated, about a year later, then got my Master’s in College Student Personnel Administration, while I had that job, from James Madison University. They were half higher-ed/administration and half counseling-based, which is important to me as I think about the work that I do, as a humanistic counseling approach, which is very valuable.

Q: You worked at a university prior to joining Bucknell’s administration— what school are you coming from, and what was your role there?

In 2016, I began working at Juniata College, which is two hours west of here in Huntington, Pennsylvania. I was the Director of Student Engagement there for a few years, and then I moved up into the Associate Dean of Students role. Overall, when I was leaving there, I’d come to oversee orientation, inbound new student transitions, student rights and responsibilities—so, conduct, student engagement and activities , and housing and residential life. I was really excited to get this position at Bucknell and get back to focusing on what gives me the most joy and passion: the out-of-class experience with students, crafting community moments, which can be so powerful.

Q: What drew you to Bucknell, and more specifically, this position?

I call this a “Unicorn Job.” I loved Juniata and it was really important to me, but it was impossible to pass up on Bucknell. To be able to sit in a leadership position within a student affairs division, craft a vision, work with a new Dean of Students, serve students broadly but still go back and focus on student engagement—the activities, clubs, organizations, community moments—was impossible, for me, to pass up. I’ve always worked at small residential liberal arts colleges; I really believe in the power of that mission, in a smaller institution. The ability to live where you’re going to school is powerful , and I think there’s a reason it provides better outcomes for students. Having this role at Bucknell was really cool. My partner and I love central PA, so it was also important to me that we were in this area. The fact that that was an option… it really was just a unicorn job.

Q: What exactly is your position here? Did you come in with any specific goals or projects in mind?

I’m the Associate Dean of Students for Campus Activities and Programs, so I get to work with OEL, the Makerspace, 7th Street Cafe and the CAP Center. I’ll provide ideation, leadership, vision and a team atmosphere with everyone here. I still work with BSG, particularly Congress and the senior and junior classes, as well as the Concert Committee. I’m hoping to see what everyone already does and enjoys, and work with these talented professionals to see what new things we can do, what energy we want to bring and where we want to connect with students for a sense of belonging and community.

Q: What are you looking forward to as you settle into campus?

My goal is to continue everything that people love about the out of class experience. There’s so many events, activities and classes that this office oversees and puts on that I want to continue and uplift, but my goal in the next semester is to see where we have opportunity to lean into what we are already doing and curate that experience for students. I want to know what students we’re reaching and what students we’re not, to connect that to our institution goals and outcomes to ensure we have a vibrant campus experience for all our students regardless of who they are, where they come from, or what they’re involved in. This office has real power to create a space where students feel seen. We need to live out our passions, outside of the classroom and just “achieving goals.” I really believe in the power of play and it’s important for students to be able to learn how they’re going to have that in their lives after college.

Q: Have there been any highlights from the job so far?

Getting to know the students and work with the group I get to work with has been great. I left a college and a group of colleagues I really care about, so knowing that that community is here too has been so reassuring and awesome. The people and knowing how caring and kind this place is, have been the highlight.

Q: Are there any events or Bucknell traditions you know of that you’re looking forward to experiencing for the first time?

I’m super excited for Canoe Battleship! Like, if you want to talk about an event that’s just made for me—the competition, the being in the water, how silly it is—I just think it’s the best. I am of course excited for Senior Sunset and candle lighting and all of those reverent events, but I am pumped for Battleship.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like “The Bucknellian” readership to know?

I hope that students come and see me! I hope that as I become more of a presence at events and around campus that students will say hello, and I hope to get to know them. I just moved here, and we’ve been waiting to get a dog until we got settled, so if anyone knows of any good rescue dogs in the area, I’m excited to have another pup.

Paschal’s email is [email protected], and she welcomes questions and input from students.

