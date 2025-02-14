The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
February 14, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bertrand Library earns ‘Insight Into Diversity’ 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity Award
February 14, 2025
Bucknell Office of General Counsel releases ICE agent encounter protocol
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Chris Martine
Bucknell couple publishes field guide to shrubs and woody vines of the region
February 14, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/15/25)
February 14, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
February 7, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/31/2025)
January 31, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/06/2024)
December 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse impress with 21-8 win against St. Bonaventure
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Water Polo sweeps Bucknell Invitational
February 14, 2025
Lianne Garrahan, The Bucknellian
Men’s Tennis downs Johns Hopkins and Morgan State
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball stuns Army
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Hopper ‘28
February 14, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Adam Stavrakas ’26
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
February 14, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Super Bowl Predictions
February 7, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Conference Championship recap
January 31, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Broncos victorious in wild game versus the Browns
December 6, 2024
Appreciating Valentine’s Day (outside of romantic love)
February 14, 2025
Underrated campus locations
February 14, 2025
How easy is it to get a job on campus?
February 14, 2025
Validation is a drug
February 14, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The good, the bad, the Super Bowl ads
February 14, 2025
A reflection on Lunar New Year – and my culture
February 14, 2025
PQHAÜS: Art that doesn’t shy away from modern sadness
February 14, 2025
Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg Farmers Market: From weekly tradition to community space
February 14, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Building community and connections: The impact of Bucknell’s Residential College Program
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell launches MANUAL app to support men’s mental health in greek life
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold and Dora Kreitzer
Meet the Spring 2025 Editors!
January 31, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Bucknell Office of General Counsel releases ICE agent encounter protocol

Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
February 14, 2025

In the wake of President Trump’s executive orders concerning immigration, Bucknell has released a response protocol in the event that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents visit campus unannounced. Previous guidance had deemed campuses as “sensitive locations” where enforcement would not take place, but the recent reversal of this has led to heightened concern on campuses nationwide.

The protocol was created by the Office of General Counsel, who should be contacted immediately in the event of an encounter in order for them to evaluate the situation in accordance with policy. They can be reached at 570-577-1149, although Public Safety should be contacted instead if the encounter occurs outside of regular business hours.

The step-by-step protocol instructs that students or employees first respectfully confirm the purpose of the agent’s visit and inform them that a call will be made to the Office of General Counsel for further instructions. An agent’s photo identification can also be requested in order to confirm credibility. It is advised that no “specific individual information about any member of the campus community” be provided to the agent without further guidance, and that they should not be given access to any part of the University campus that is not considered public, such as buildings that require key card access. Even if presented with a warrant or subpoena signed by a judge, the Office of General Counsel should still be contacted first. If the agent remains in a public space, their actions should be documented either by written note, or they should be informed that they are being recorded electronically.

It is possible that ICE agents are present on campus for other routine reasons, such as to inspect I-9 records or “to conduct an administrative visit for a compliance review.” Regardless, if one is unsure about the purpose of the visit, General Counsel should be contacted. 

Story continues below advertisement

The webpage further clarifies that per Bucknell policy, Public Safety does not have authority to enforce federal immigration laws on campus, and will only become involved if federal agents present a criminal warrant. While members of the Bucknell community are not required to assist federal immigration officials, federal law also dictates that their process cannot be hindered such as through hiding evidence, concealing or hiding individuals of interest or interfering with an arrest. Doing so could be deemed as aiding and abetting a fugitive, which is a federal criminal offense and could lead to felony charges. 

Unlike a criminal search or arrest warrant, civil and administrative warrants do not authorize federal agents to enter private spaces without consent. The protocol acknowledges that it can be difficult to distinguish between these warrants, and advises that community members “ask for a copy of the warrant or subpoena being served; inform the officer that [they] are not obstructing justice but need to consult with the Office of General Counsel for assistance, and contact the Office of General Counsel as soon as possible to be directed to appropriate legal assistance.”

If an employee is presented with a subpoena for personally identifiable information about a student, they are obligated to maintain confidentiality, as this information cannot be accessed without presenting a valid subpoena to a University authority. 

The comprehensive protocol can be accessed online through myBucknell. The Office of the General Counsel is located at 217 Marts Hall, and further questions can be directed to [email protected].

(Visited 82 times, 5 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bertrand Library earns ‘Insight Into Diversity’ 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity Award
Courtesy of Chris Martine
Bucknell couple publishes field guide to shrubs and woody vines of the region
Shared Governance Implementation Committee proposes system restructure
Courtesy of Bucknell Communications
Producer and Bucknell alumnus Andrew Meyer '71 to hold virtual conversation with students
Photo Courtesy of O'Leary Holdings
Entrepreneur and ‘Shark Tank’ panelist Kevin O’Leary will be next Bucknell Forum speaker
About the Contributor
Kelsey Werkheiser
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief