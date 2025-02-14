Producer and Bucknell alumnus Andrew Meyer ’71 to hold virtual conversation with students

Courtesy of Bucknell Communications

On Feb. 19 at 7:00 p.m., Bucknell graduate Andrew Meyer ’71, P’08, will host a Zoom conversation covering a range of personal and professional topics designed to provide any interested Bucknell student with insight into the production industry and the path on which Meyer’s production career has taken him. Meyer produced well-known films like “The Breakfast Club,” “Fried Green Tomatoes” and “Better Off Dead” from the 1970s through the ’90s, and is planning on sharing stories from his years at Bucknell, his shift from producing concerts to producing films, and his overall lifetime experience in the record and film industry in his Zoom talk, which can be joined through this link: http://scad.zoom.us/j/96495618300.

Currently, Meyer is a professor at The Savannah College of Art and Design where he has taught film and TV; in addition to his time in the world of academia, Meyer spent several decades at A&M Records, where he held the title of Director of Publicity. He also held the position of President at A&M Films. For his producer roles on “The Breakfast Club” and “Fried Green Tomatoes,” Meyer was twice nominated for Academy Awards. In the spring of 2022, Meyer was featured in that semester’s edition of Bucknell Magazine. His new book, WALKING IN THE FAST LANE: STORIES OF A LIFETIME, was recently released and is now available on Amazon. The book offers a firsthand look at his career in music and film.

(Visited 28 times, 1 visits today)