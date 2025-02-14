Producer and Bucknell alumnus Andrew Meyer ’71 to hold virtual conversation with students

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
February 14, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bertrand Library earns ‘Insight Into Diversity’ 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity Award
February 14, 2025
Bucknell Office of General Counsel releases ICE agent encounter protocol
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Chris Martine
Bucknell couple publishes field guide to shrubs and woody vines of the region
February 14, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/15/25)
February 14, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
February 7, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/31/2025)
January 31, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/06/2024)
December 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse impress with 21-8 win against St. Bonaventure
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Water Polo sweeps Bucknell Invitational
February 14, 2025
Lianne Garrahan, The Bucknellian
Men’s Tennis downs Johns Hopkins and Morgan State
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball stuns Army
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Hopper ‘28
February 14, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Adam Stavrakas ’26
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
February 14, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Super Bowl Predictions
February 7, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Conference Championship recap
January 31, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Broncos victorious in wild game versus the Browns
December 6, 2024
Appreciating Valentine’s Day (outside of romantic love)
February 14, 2025
Underrated campus locations
February 14, 2025
How easy is it to get a job on campus?
February 14, 2025
Validation is a drug
February 14, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The good, the bad, the Super Bowl ads
February 14, 2025
A reflection on Lunar New Year – and my culture
February 14, 2025
PQHAÜS: Art that doesn’t shy away from modern sadness
February 14, 2025
Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg Farmers Market: From weekly tradition to community space
February 14, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Building community and connections: The impact of Bucknell’s Residential College Program
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell launches MANUAL app to support men’s mental health in greek life
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold and Dora Kreitzer
Meet the Spring 2025 Editors!
January 31, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Producer and Bucknell alumnus Andrew Meyer ’71 to hold virtual conversation with students

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Communications

On Feb. 19 at 7:00 p.m., Bucknell graduate Andrew Meyer ’71, P’08, will host a Zoom conversation covering a range of personal and professional topics designed to provide any interested Bucknell student with insight into the production industry and the path on which Meyer’s production career has taken him. Meyer produced well-known films like “The Breakfast Club,” “Fried Green Tomatoes” and “Better Off Dead” from the 1970s through the ’90s, and is planning on sharing stories from his years at Bucknell, his shift from producing concerts to producing films, and his overall lifetime experience in the record and film industry in his Zoom talk, which can be joined through this link: http://scad.zoom.us/j/96495618300.

Currently, Meyer is a professor at The Savannah College of Art and Design where he has taught film and TV; in addition to his time in the world of academia, Meyer spent several decades at A&M Records, where he held the title of Director of Publicity. He also held the position of President at A&M Films. For his producer roles on “The Breakfast Club” and “Fried Green Tomatoes,” Meyer was twice nominated for Academy Awards. In the spring of 2022, Meyer was featured in that semester’s edition of Bucknell Magazine. His new book, WALKING IN THE FAST LANE: STORIES OF A LIFETIME, was recently released and is now available on Amazon. The book offers a firsthand look at his career in music and film.

(Visited 28 times, 1 visits today)

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bertrand Library earns ‘Insight Into Diversity’ 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity Award
Bucknell Office of General Counsel releases ICE agent encounter protocol
Courtesy of Chris Martine
Bucknell couple publishes field guide to shrubs and woody vines of the region
Shared Governance Implementation Committee proposes system restructure
Photo Courtesy of O'Leary Holdings
Entrepreneur and ‘Shark Tank’ panelist Kevin O’Leary will be next Bucknell Forum speaker