The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event
Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event
March 28, 2025
Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser calls attention to food insecurity
March 28, 2025
Bucknell’s DeeAnn Reeder authors new book on ‘The Lives of Bats’
March 28, 2025
Bucknell study sheds light on optimizing deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease
March 28, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)
March 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/28/2025)
February 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/21/2025)
February 21, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/15/25)
February 14, 2025
Track and Field finds podium 3 times at IC4A/ECAC, pick up 5 wins at Shippensburg
March 28, 2025
Men’s Lacrosse secures a win against Lehigh; Connor Davis makes school history
March 28, 2025
Men’s Tennis picks up victories against Binghamton and Colgate
March 28, 2025
Bison Women’s Basketball ends season 17-14
March 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Sara Ketron ՚27
February 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp’ 27
February 21, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Hopper ‘28
February 14, 2025
Beyond the Bison: College basketball Sweet Sixteen predictions
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Georgia outlasts Florida in SEC basketball thriller
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Which nation is the best at hockey?
February 21, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
February 14, 2025
Challenges of being a first-gen student
March 28, 2025
On the capitalization of water
March 28, 2025
Surviving group projects: A sweet (and slightly chaotic) guide
March 28, 2025
The heartbeat of campus: Why seniors matter
March 28, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Love: the meaning of it!
March 28, 2025
A reflection on my trip to China
March 28, 2025
Filming to affirm one’s existence
March 28, 2025
“9-1-1” Returns with Season 8B
March 28, 2025
Bucknell University Choir takes on Europe!
March 28, 2025
Dominguez Center for Data Science: A new hub for innovation and collaboration
March 28, 2025
Lindsay Beier, News Editor
Meet Seventh St. Café’s resident musician, Don Engelhardt
February 28, 2025
Celebrating brotherhood, diversity and legacy: The Biff Hoffman Memorial Lectureship
Celebrating brotherhood, diversity and legacy: The Biff Hoffman Memorial Lectureship
February 28, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Bucknell study sheds light on optimizing deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
March 28, 2025

A new study led by Bucknell University Professor Karlo Malaga, biomedical engineering, has identified key insights into optimizing deep brain stimulation (DBS) for Parkinson’s disease patients. Published in the March 21 edition of the “Journal of Neurosurgery,” the research pinpoints specific areas in the subthalamic nucleus (STN) where DBS can alleviate symptoms like deviations from normal walking, also known as gait disturbances.

DBS is a surgical treatment option for Parkinson’s patients who no longer benefit from traditional medications such as levodopa, which over time can cause side effects like dyskinesia—involuntary movements. The procedure involves implanting electrodes in the brain to deliver electrical pulses that modulate abnormal neural activity in targeted regions. While effective, DBS outcomes vary depending on where stimulation occurs.

“DBS is typically for patients who have exhausted all other treatment options,” Malaga says. “It isn’t a first-line treatment, but for some, it offers significant relief from debilitating motor symptoms.”

Malaga’s research team, which included Jackie Zak ’24 and collaborators from the University of Michigan, analyzed data from 40 Parkinson’s patients with DBS implants in the STN. Using MRI and CT imaging, the researchers created 3D electric field models for each patient, enabling them to visualize how DBS affected specific regions of the STN. This approach revealed that stimulation targeting the anterior STN significantly improved gait-related symptoms, such as freezing of gait (FoG).

Story continues below advertisement

“Our study found that more anterior stimulation within the STN correlated with better outcomes for gait disturbances,” says Malaga. “This was based on our tissue activation analysis with gait scores from the Movement Disorder Society’s Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale.”

Notably, patients with more anterior STN activation showed greater improvement in FoG and overall gait scores compared to those with more posterior activation. However, anterior targeting also carries risks, as previous research has linked it to potential side effects, such as worse neuropsychological outcomes in patients with a history of depression.

The new findings build on earlier studies indicating that DBS outcomes depend on precise stimulation location. The research suggests that side effects often arise from unintended stimulation of nearby structures, highlighting the need for accurate targeting.

“The relationship between stimulation location and clinical outcomes is complex,” Malaga says. “Our study emphasizes the importance of patient-specific models to optimize DBS for each individual’s symptoms while minimizing side effects.”

Using data-driven computational modeling, the researchers demonstrated that stimulation spread—influenced by factors like stimulation amplitude and tissue conductivity—can be individually modeled through the volume of tissue activation models. Unlike traditional electrode-based analyses, which focus solely on electrode position, the volume of tissue activation models accounts for stimulation spread in all directions from the electrode and its impact on adjacent brain regions.

The study’s findings have significant implications for clinicians seeking to refine DBS therapies. By identifying symptom-specific “sweet spots” within and around the STN, clinicians can personalize DBS settings to address individual needs. Ultimately, these findings underscore the importance of tailoring DBS therapy to each patient’s unique symptom profile. Parkinson’s disease manifests as a wide range of motor and non-motor symptoms, making individualized treatment essential for improving quality of life.

“Parkinson’s isn’t just one disease,” Malaga says. “It’s a collection of symptoms that vary from patient to patient. Our goal is to make DBS as precise and effective as possible, leveraging today’s technology to its fullest potential while we continue searching for a cure.”

As DBS continues to evolve, studies like Malaga’s pave the way for more targeted and effective therapies, offering hope to Parkinson’s patients worldwide. While DBS is not a cure, it represents a vital tool in managing the disease and improving patient outcomes.

(Visited 63 times, 4 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event
Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event
Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser calls attention to food insecurity
Bucknell’s DeeAnn Reeder authors new book on ‘The Lives of Bats’
Annual Arts and Sciences Week to run from March 31 to April 4
Grammy-nominated classical trio coming to the Weis Center
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)