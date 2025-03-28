Grammy-nominated classical trio coming to the Weis Center

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event
Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event
March 28, 2025
Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser calls attention to food insecurity
March 28, 2025
Bucknell’s DeeAnn Reeder authors new book on ‘The Lives of Bats’
March 28, 2025
Bucknell study sheds light on optimizing deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease
March 28, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)
March 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/28/2025)
February 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/21/2025)
February 21, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/15/25)
February 14, 2025
Track and Field finds podium 3 times at IC4A/ECAC, pick up 5 wins at Shippensburg
March 28, 2025
Men’s Lacrosse secures a win against Lehigh; Connor Davis makes school history
March 28, 2025
Men’s Tennis picks up victories against Binghamton and Colgate
March 28, 2025
Bison Women’s Basketball ends season 17-14
March 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Sara Ketron ՚27
February 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp’ 27
February 21, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Hopper ‘28
February 14, 2025
Beyond the Bison: College basketball Sweet Sixteen predictions
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Georgia outlasts Florida in SEC basketball thriller
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Which nation is the best at hockey?
February 21, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
February 14, 2025
Challenges of being a first-gen student
March 28, 2025
On the capitalization of water
March 28, 2025
Surviving group projects: A sweet (and slightly chaotic) guide
March 28, 2025
The heartbeat of campus: Why seniors matter
March 28, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Love: the meaning of it!
March 28, 2025
A reflection on my trip to China
March 28, 2025
Filming to affirm one’s existence
March 28, 2025
“9-1-1” Returns with Season 8B
March 28, 2025
Bucknell University Choir takes on Europe!
March 28, 2025
Dominguez Center for Data Science: A new hub for innovation and collaboration
March 28, 2025
Lindsay Beier, News Editor
Meet Seventh St. Café’s resident musician, Don Engelhardt
February 28, 2025
Celebrating brotherhood, diversity and legacy: The Biff Hoffman Memorial Lectureship
Celebrating brotherhood, diversity and legacy: The Biff Hoffman Memorial Lectureship
February 28, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Grammy-nominated classical trio coming to the Weis Center

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
March 28, 2025

The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome classical ensemble Neave Trio on Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. in the Weis Center Concert Hall. There will be a pre-performance Q&A with the artists from 1:15-1:45 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium.

They will perform: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio, Op. 59 No. 1,” Bedřich Smetana’s “Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor, Op. 15” and Astor Piazzolla’s “Estaciones Porteñas.”

Since forming in 2010, the Grammy-nominated Neave Trio, including violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov and pianist Eri Nakamura, has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances.

“Gramophone” praised the trio’s “taut and vivid interpretations,” while “The Strad” called out the musicians’ “eloquent phrasing and deft control of textures” and “BBC Music Magazine” described the performances as balancing “passion with sensitivity and grace.”

Story continues below advertisement

Neave has performed at many esteemed concert series, festivals and locations worldwide, including the Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, Smithsonian American Art Museum, 92nd Street Y, Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Norfolk and Norwich chamber music series and the Samoylov and Rimsky-Korsakov museums’ chamber music series in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The trio has held residency positions at Brown University, University of Virginia, Longy School of Music of Bard College, San Diego State University as the first-ever Fisch/Axelrod Trio-in-Residence and the Banff Centre in Canada, among many other institutions.

The Neave Trio was also in residence at the MIT School of Architecture and Planning in collaboration with dancer/choreographer Richard Colton. During the 2023-24 season, the Neave Trio will be the inaugural Virginia Commonwealth University Music’s Ensemble-in-Residence.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and over and subscribers, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2) and free for Bucknell students. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). For more information about this event, contact Marketing & Outreach Director Lisa Leighton.

(Visited 30 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event
Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event
Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser calls attention to food insecurity
Bucknell’s DeeAnn Reeder authors new book on ‘The Lives of Bats’
Bucknell study sheds light on optimizing deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease
Annual Arts and Sciences Week to run from March 31 to April 4
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)