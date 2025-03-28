Grammy-nominated classical trio coming to the Weis Center

The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome classical ensemble Neave Trio on Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. in the Weis Center Concert Hall. There will be a pre-performance Q&A with the artists from 1:15-1:45 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium.

They will perform: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio, Op. 59 No. 1,” Bedřich Smetana’s “Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor, Op. 15” and Astor Piazzolla’s “Estaciones Porteñas.”

Since forming in 2010, the Grammy-nominated Neave Trio, including violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov and pianist Eri Nakamura, has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances.

“Gramophone” praised the trio’s “taut and vivid interpretations,” while “The Strad” called out the musicians’ “eloquent phrasing and deft control of textures” and “BBC Music Magazine” described the performances as balancing “passion with sensitivity and grace.”

Neave has performed at many esteemed concert series, festivals and locations worldwide, including the Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, Smithsonian American Art Museum, 92nd Street Y, Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Norfolk and Norwich chamber music series and the Samoylov and Rimsky-Korsakov museums’ chamber music series in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The trio has held residency positions at Brown University, University of Virginia, Longy School of Music of Bard College, San Diego State University as the first-ever Fisch/Axelrod Trio-in-Residence and the Banff Centre in Canada, among many other institutions.

The Neave Trio was also in residence at the MIT School of Architecture and Planning in collaboration with dancer/choreographer Richard Colton. During the 2023-24 season, the Neave Trio will be the inaugural Virginia Commonwealth University Music’s Ensemble-in-Residence.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and over and subscribers, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2) and free for Bucknell students. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). For more information about this event, contact Marketing & Outreach Director Lisa Leighton.

