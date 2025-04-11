Bucknell introduces elevated “Supper Club” dining experience with Chartwells Higher Education

Bucknell has unveiled its latest innovative dining initiative, Supper Club, to reimagine campus dining in partnership with Bison Kitchen and Chartwells. This first-of-its-kind program introduces an elevated dining experience on campus, uniting students for “memorable meals that blend sophistication with nostalgia” with the intent to “foster engaging conversations and meaningful connections.”

Supper Club is a new initiative designed to bring Bucknell students together through “unforgettable” dining experiences. For their first installment, Walls Lounge has been transformed into an intimate, fine-dining-inspired space — complete with fresh flowers, cloth napkins and elegant décor — creating a unique ambiance that Bison Kitchen and Chartwells aimed to tailor to student interests and campus culture.

In the Supper Club setting, students are invited to enjoy curated meals and meaningful conversation, while Bison Kitchen team members act as hosts.

“Supper Club is just one of the many ways that Bucknell strives to create unique, engaging dining experiences for students,” said Prince Johnson, Resident District Manager. “Through this program, we’re offering not only diverse and exciting menu options but also an opportunity to meet new people and build real connections. We hope to collaborate with student groups and other departments in the future to offer more memorable events for our students.”

Inspired by Gen Z’s love of nostalgia and meaningful moments, Chartwells Higher Education developed the Supper Club concept to blend retro charm with modern dining trends. Each event is designed to reflect the spirit of the campus it serves — bringing students together to share meals, stories and experiences that linger long after the last bite.

“Our commitment to enhancing student life goes beyond nourishment; it’s about creating memorable moments of joy and connection through food,” says Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. “Supper Club not only elevates dining in new and exciting ways — it celebrates the communal spirit of college life, where students can savor delicious food, connect with peers and forge lasting friendships.”

Launching this spring, Supper Club will feature a rotating lineup of themed dinners, with menus crafted by Chartwells’ culinarians to meet a variety of palates. Future seatings will include collaborations with student organizations, seasonal mocktail bars, live music, cooking workshops and appearances from guest chefs — all designed to enrich campus life and strengthen community bonds.

Supper Club reflects Bucknell and Chartwells’ shared commitment to “reimagining the student experience through thoughtful, innovative dining solutions” — and they’re just getting started.

Bison Kitchen’s first Supper Club Event is themed April Garden Gala and is being held on Monday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in Walls Lounge. The event will feature a student band, mocktails, a four course fine-dining meal and photo opportunities. This first seating will have spots available for 35 students.

