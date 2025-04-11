The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Women’s Tennis dominates on Senior Day

Tallulah Fuhs, Senior Writer
April 11, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian

Women’s Tennis competed in a matchup with Lehigh on Friday, April 4. The day was dedicated to the three Bison seniors for their impact on the team and their hard work over the course of these past four years. The Orange and Blue won overall with a score of 5-2, defeating the Mountain Hawks. The Bison now have a 9-8 overall record and are 2-2 in Patriot League Play. 

Whitney King ʼ25 secured the win on her Senior Day, gaining the fourth point of the match, defeating Lehigh 5-2. “Beating Lehigh on senior day was an unforgettable moment, one that might be my favorite from my tennis career! What made it even more special was sharing it with Caroline and Anna, my two incredible fellow seniors I’ve had the privilege of growing with, both on and off the court for the past 4 years. It truly felt like the perfect way to celebrate all the hard work and memories we’ve created together as a team and as friends on our home courts!” King shared.

The day began with King and Abby Platt ʼ26 dominating their doubles match with a win of 6-3. Caroline Marcus ʼ25 and Riley Jennings ʼ28 followed with the same score, 6-3. Next, Jaycie Mair ʼ27 and Cameron King ʼ28 followed the same trend, ending the doubles series with a sweep.

Moving on to the singles matches, Tori Allen ʼ27 notched the first singles victory for the Orange and Blue with sets of 6-1 and 6-4. Jennings followed up with scores 6-3, 6-1. King earned an important point after Lehigh won two singles matches, 7-6, 7-6. Lastly, Platt battled in the final match, securing the win, 4-6, 7-6, 7-5. 

Story continues below advertisement

Allen said, “I was super nervous before the Lehigh match because they’re our biggest rival and we fell to them last year. I told myself to not let that show and to play fearlessly and it worked. I was the first off that day so I got to watch my teammates play with confidence as well. Since Friday was senior day, in our pre-match huddle we said we were going to win for Anna, Caroline and Whitney, and they were going to win for themselves. Across the board, we did just that. The energy was amazing that day. The seniors have worked so hard for the past four years on and off court so it was great to celebrate them with a huge win!” 

Jennings shared, “All of the seniors mean so much to me. They have set such a great example of what a team should be like. The positive and loving culture that they have fostered really has set such a precedent for the future of Bucknell tennis. Each of them are all so talented and resilient in their own ways. Lastly, I’ve been so lucky to be both Anna and Caroline’s doubles partner this year. Caroline and I played together during senior day which was so much fun and exciting and I am so glad we got the win in our doubles match against Lehigh together! I am going to miss the seniors so much, but I know they are going to go on and achieve so many amazing things.”

The Bison honored their seniors with a League win. Here’s to King, Marcus and Anna Lajos ʼ25! See these women next at Colgate on April 12 at 12 p.m.

