The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Linsday Beier, News Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg participates in nationwide “Hands Off!” assembly
April 11, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Campus Shop helps transform student visions into viable ventures
April 11, 2025
“Relay for Life” raises money for cancer research and patient support
April 11, 2025
Bucknell introduces elevated “Supper Club” dining experience with Chartwells Higher Education
April 11, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/04/25)
April 4, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)
March 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/28/2025)
February 28, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis dominates on Senior Day
April 11, 2025
Track and Field claim team titles at Colonial Relays
April 11, 2025
Women’s Golf all finish in top 20 at YSU Invitational
April 11, 2025
Women’s Rowing competes at Saint Joseph’s Invitational
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Sara Ketron ՚27
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Men’s and Women’s Final Four Preview
April 4, 2025
Beyond the Bison: College basketball Sweet Sixteen predictions
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Georgia outlasts Florida in SEC basketball thriller
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Hands Off: Why Lewisburg is protesting Trump
April 11, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Bucknell, the ELC is inexcusable
April 11, 2025
Letter to the Editor: How to urge your administration to protect international students
April 11, 2025
Another semester, another class selection nightmare
April 11, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
A review of Japanese Breakfast’s “For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)”
April 11, 2025
“Sunrise on the Reaping”: Emotional damage
April 11, 2025
“The Life List” review
April 11, 2025
The Protoclone is a breakthrough, but it misses the point
April 11, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Kara Walker, WVIA
Innovation, impact and inspiration shine at 2025 BizPitch Competition
April 11, 2025
Students' perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
Students’ perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
April 11, 2025
A legacy of kindness: Terri Martin bids farewell to Bucknell
A legacy of kindness: Terri Martin bids farewell to Bucknell
April 4, 2025
Ree Joseph on the Women’s Resource Center at Bucknell
April 4, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

“Relay for Life” raises money for cancer research and patient support

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
April 11, 2025

Bucknell’s branch of the American Cancer Society (ACS) hosted a “Relay for Life” on April 6 from 1-4 p.m. in the Gerhard Fieldhouse. Sponsored by Geisinger and organized by ACS executive board members Sophia Perkins ’26, Katie McLaughlin ’27 and Esther Zhao ’27, with help from faculty advisor Marguerite Santorine, Study Abroad Program Coordinator and Global Education Advisor, the event raised a total of $7,559.53 over the course of its three hour run, with all proceeds going towards the American Cancer Society. “Relay for Life is our biggest event at American Cancer Society here at Bucknell,” McLaughlin reflects. “It’s an event that occurs nationally, where people walk in order to support survivors and caregivers and spread awareness about cancer.”

Relay for Life was first organized by Dr. Grody Klatt, a surgeon, in 1985; he wanted the fundraiser to symbolize the constant battle that cancer patients are fighting daily, so in its original form, the event was a 24-hour, nonstop marathon. Because college students have busy schedules and the Bucknell ACS team wanted to maximize their impact, they shortened this year’s on-campus version of the Relay to its three-hour window. Following an opening ceremony, participants ran laps intermittently in recognition of survivors and current fighters, with an intermission dedicated to an “Illuminaria” event in honor of those who have passed during their cancer fight. A closing ceremony rounded out the fundraiser. 

The goal of Relay for Life, which had its 40th anniversary this year, is, fundamentally, to unite the community in the name of a common fundraising cause; its motto is to celebrate survivors’ journeys, remember those who have lost their lives and fight back against cancer as a community through these fundraising efforts and subsequent support of cancer patients and research. 

Money raised by Bucknell’s ACS this year will go towards patients’ necessary care related to their cancer treatment. It will cover things like the costs of a stay at one of ACS’ Hope Lodges, a place where cancer patients and their caregivers can stay while travelling to receive treatment, or transportation to and from chemotherapy appointments, hospitals and different treatments. ACS pools Relay for Life fundraising and gives out grants to patients and supplies a network of volunteers and drivers who are on call to assist patients nationwide. 

Story continues below advertisement

Bucknell’s ACS members have personal motivations for dedicating so much of their time and energy to this cause — McLaughlin lost her mother to cancer two years ago, leading her to join the ACS exec team, and Santorine lost her daughter to cancer and has since become very involved in ACS events and advocating for cancer patients. “Ever since [I lost my mom], I have sought to be a leader in the fight against cancer,” McLaughlin says. “I was fortunate enough to be able to share my mom’s story as a part of my opening ceremony piece. It was incredibly special to be able to share the ways in which cancer has touched my life and kick off the event on a sincere and meaningful note.” Hearing the stories of the survivors in attendance was “truly inspiring and humbling.” McLaughlin “can’t wait for our future events” and is hoping that “other Bucknellians will realize how important a cause this is and how fun and heartwarming it can be to fundraise for such an amazing organization!”

In the fall, ACS will host a “Paint Bucknell Pink” fundraising event. Students or faculty who are interested in joining Bucknell’s American Cancer Society and/or getting involved at Bucknell are encouraged to contact McLaughlin ([email protected]) or Zhao ([email protected]u). 

(Visited 24 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Linsday Beier, News Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg participates in nationwide "Hands Off!" assembly
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Campus Shop helps transform student visions into viable ventures
Bucknell introduces elevated “Supper Club” dining experience with Chartwells Higher Education
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Bucknell students give back to the Union Township Fire Company