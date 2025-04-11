“Relay for Life” raises money for cancer research and patient support

Bucknell’s branch of the American Cancer Society (ACS) hosted a “Relay for Life” on April 6 from 1-4 p.m. in the Gerhard Fieldhouse. Sponsored by Geisinger and organized by ACS executive board members Sophia Perkins ’26, Katie McLaughlin ’27 and Esther Zhao ’27, with help from faculty advisor Marguerite Santorine, Study Abroad Program Coordinator and Global Education Advisor, the event raised a total of $7,559.53 over the course of its three hour run, with all proceeds going towards the American Cancer Society. “Relay for Life is our biggest event at American Cancer Society here at Bucknell,” McLaughlin reflects. “It’s an event that occurs nationally, where people walk in order to support survivors and caregivers and spread awareness about cancer.”

Relay for Life was first organized by Dr. Grody Klatt, a surgeon, in 1985; he wanted the fundraiser to symbolize the constant battle that cancer patients are fighting daily, so in its original form, the event was a 24-hour, nonstop marathon. Because college students have busy schedules and the Bucknell ACS team wanted to maximize their impact, they shortened this year’s on-campus version of the Relay to its three-hour window. Following an opening ceremony, participants ran laps intermittently in recognition of survivors and current fighters, with an intermission dedicated to an “Illuminaria” event in honor of those who have passed during their cancer fight. A closing ceremony rounded out the fundraiser.

The goal of Relay for Life, which had its 40th anniversary this year, is, fundamentally, to unite the community in the name of a common fundraising cause; its motto is to celebrate survivors’ journeys, remember those who have lost their lives and fight back against cancer as a community through these fundraising efforts and subsequent support of cancer patients and research.

Money raised by Bucknell’s ACS this year will go towards patients’ necessary care related to their cancer treatment. It will cover things like the costs of a stay at one of ACS’ Hope Lodges, a place where cancer patients and their caregivers can stay while travelling to receive treatment, or transportation to and from chemotherapy appointments, hospitals and different treatments. ACS pools Relay for Life fundraising and gives out grants to patients and supplies a network of volunteers and drivers who are on call to assist patients nationwide.

Story continues below advertisement

Bucknell’s ACS members have personal motivations for dedicating so much of their time and energy to this cause — McLaughlin lost her mother to cancer two years ago, leading her to join the ACS exec team, and Santorine lost her daughter to cancer and has since become very involved in ACS events and advocating for cancer patients. “Ever since [I lost my mom], I have sought to be a leader in the fight against cancer,” McLaughlin says. “I was fortunate enough to be able to share my mom’s story as a part of my opening ceremony piece. It was incredibly special to be able to share the ways in which cancer has touched my life and kick off the event on a sincere and meaningful note.” Hearing the stories of the survivors in attendance was “truly inspiring and humbling.” McLaughlin “can’t wait for our future events” and is hoping that “other Bucknellians will realize how important a cause this is and how fun and heartwarming it can be to fundraise for such an amazing organization!”

In the fall, ACS will host a “Paint Bucknell Pink” fundraising event. Students or faculty who are interested in joining Bucknell’s American Cancer Society and/or getting involved at Bucknell are encouraged to contact McLaughlin ([email protected]) or Zhao ([email protected]u).

(Visited 24 times, 1 visits today)