Does the insanity plea cause stigma against mental health?

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
May 16, 2025
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
When your eyes get it wrong: How video evidence can mislead the courtroom
May 24, 2025
Racial biases impact plea bargaining: Minorities face higher conviction rates and harsher plea deals
May 24, 2025
Incarceration & race: Inequality targets low socioeconomic status and education for Black individuals
May 24, 2025
The real face value: Facial trustworthiness bias in legal decision-making
May 24, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
May 16, 2025
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
Senior Reflection: Aaron Chin
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Kayla Howie
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Ninah Jackson
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Anna Lajos
May 16, 2025
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Does the insanity plea cause stigma against mental health?

Izzy Mantilla, Contributing Writer
May 24, 2025

On June 8, 1981,  John Hinckley tried to assassinate President Ronald Regan. This would lead to Hinckely’s trial in 1982, where he was found “not guilty by reason of insanity” (NGRI). This case would help revolutionize the legal world and put the Insanity Defense Reform Act of 1984 into effect, which would make it more challenging to plead NGRI. 

Since the implementation of the Insanity Defense Reform Act, mental health has raised many questions in the legal space. Notably, in a 2020 study, The impact of mental health diagnoses on perceptions of risk of criminality, researchers found how those with mental illness are often perceived to be at a higher risk for criminality. Highly stigmatized mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and substance abuse get coupled with crimes often, as these individuals are considered “violent.” Substance abuse, more specifically Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), affects almost 29 million Americans

Is this to say each of these 29 million individuals are likely to commit crime? Sadly, the average layperson might be inclined to say “yes”. 

In a 2003 study (Edens et al., 2003), there was an effort to understand what laypeople’s definition of “insanity” truly is. A group of students were given an article containing an individual with stereotypical psychotic traits such as remorselessness and arrogance and another group was given an article with non- psychotic traits such as respect for others and showing remorse. The study revealed that the group exposed to the psychotic traits article were more likely to have negative perceptions of the defendant, therefore assuming they are more likely to commit crime and, if put in a jurors place, would be led towards a guilty verdict. Cases such as Hinckley’s and Jefferry Dahmer’s are what laypeople and jurors often associate with legal insanity, which can be a very harmful misconception.  

Story continues below advertisement

The infamous Jefferry Dahmer case is a striking example of a not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI) verdict following the implementation of the Insanity Defense Reform Act. It is important to note that most cases involving NGRI verdicts are not murder cases, they typically are nonviolent crimes such as robbery. These “boring” cases, however,  are not being headlined by every news channel and having documentaries dedicated to them, such as Dahmer’s case. ​​

Yet, Dahmer is the one case out of the 59.3 million Americans today that suffer from all kinds of mental illnesses. He happens to have done criminally insane acts, yet he does not speak for everyone else with mental illness.

Many shows, whether fictional or a reenactment of a certain criminal’s life, often depict criminals as “socio/psychopathic”. Film/shows such as Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and My Friend Dahmer are examples of this media, which contain information of Dahmer’s childhood and how this contributed to his future “life of crime.” Though these shows/films provide interesting perspectives “into the mind of a serial killer” they are not always accurate to the real story behind these crimes and oftentimes glorify the perpetrators. As humans we love to know the “why” behind such heinous crimes. That’s why we keep going back to watch these stories, and listen. 

I’m also intrigued by them.

Yet, this is what causes stigma and will continue to unless we change how we view mental illness. Not everything that is on the internet or television is accurate or the most reliable source of information. It is important to acknowledge this when consuming your favorite TV shows. 

Rather than fear those with mental illness, it is important to encourage them to seek proper treatment and find solutions for them if they are unable to themselves. Some reforms to effectively integrate mental health and legal professionals together have been put in place. The goal of these types of reforms is to find out any risk factors an individual might have making them susceptible to criminal behavior. There are six key parts of this framework- engagement, assessment, planning and treatment, monitoring, problem-solving, and transition (Kamin et al., 2025). The most important steps of this framework are assessment and planning and treatment. The assessment ensures that psychological professionals can see an individual and give them a chance to learn about their possible- or lack there-of- diagnoses. Planning and treatment helps enact actual change- such as proper therapy programs and medication for the patient. By following these prevention techniques it can aid in preventing overall stigma by targeting specific individuals believed to possibly be at risk for criminal behavior- which doesn’t represent the overall population with MI. 

On the individual level, there is only so much that can be done to destigmatize mental illness, yet some researchers have found it helpful to practice self-compassion (Glazer et al., 2023) and how that can help prevent self stigma from manifesting, which is half the battle. As for public stigma there have been a couple initiatives dedicated to trying to destigmatize mental health- one in particular from 2014  called “I Will Listen”. “I Will Listen” worked to create a mental illness support group through all kinds of social media- Instagram, Facebook, etc. This is bittersweet in many ways as social media is attempting to de-stigmatize mental health, even though it is the cause of stigma at times. Stigma will sadly always exist- yet finding ways to regulate and properly display information, through media, to viewers will be a key way to prevent further misconceptions from occurring. 

(Visited 31 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in PSYC359 Exploratory Articles
When your eyes get it wrong: How video evidence can mislead the courtroom
Racial biases impact plea bargaining: Minorities face higher conviction rates and harsher plea deals
Incarceration & race: Inequality targets low socioeconomic status and education for Black individuals
The real face value: Facial trustworthiness bias in legal decision-making
Smile! You’re on camera… or are you?
Is eyewitness memory too unreliable?