Can AI save lives? The role of artificial intelligence in eyewitness identifications

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
May 16, 2025
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
When your eyes get it wrong: How video evidence can mislead the courtroom
May 24, 2025
Racial biases impact plea bargaining: Minorities face higher conviction rates and harsher plea deals
May 24, 2025
Incarceration & race: Inequality targets low socioeconomic status and education for Black individuals
May 24, 2025
The real face value: Facial trustworthiness bias in legal decision-making
May 24, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
May 16, 2025
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
Senior Reflection: Aaron Chin
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Kayla Howie
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Ninah Jackson
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Anna Lajos
May 16, 2025
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Can AI save lives? The role of artificial intelligence in eyewitness identifications

Katarina Liloia, Contributing Writer
May 24, 2025

“I think that’s them.”

Those four words, voiced in a police lineup, have the potential to change a person’s life forever.  But, what if they’re wrong? What if memory, often viewed as inherently reliable, is biased?

In my psychology and law class, I learned just how large of a role memory plays in the legal system and how inconsistent it can be. In fact, mistaken eyewitness identifications are one of the most prevalent causes of false convictions, currently accounting for 75% of DNA exonerated cases. This statistic, however, is more than just a data point; it’s a grave reminder of the individuals who are spending years in prison for crimes they did not commit.

Take the case of Scott Minton, exonerated in January of this year after spending thirty years behind bars for a crime he had no involvement in. Despite no physical evidence linking him to the scene, eyewitness testimony sealed his fate. Minton’s story echoes countless others, from the well-known case of Ronald Cotton in 1985 to many that never make the headlines.

Story continues below advertisement

Through her research, Lauren Kelso from the Dodson Lab at the University of Virginia found that “people are only somewhat better than chance at making these discrimination decisions,” emphasizing just how critical it is to find a solution.

This had me asking the question: How can we do better? In an age where artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the technological world, can it also help improve the justice system? Recent empirical evidence suggests that AI may be able to reduce the biases within eyewitness identification. If used correctly, it could revolutionize the legal system, preventing wrongful convictions and restoring efficacy in one of the most critical elements of the legal process. If implemented incorrectly, however, AI has the potential to introduce greater biases into the eyewitness process.

One bias that Kelso and colleagues (2024) refer to as the featural justification effect (FJE) occurs when people perceive eyewitness identifications based on observable features (e.g., “I remember his eyes”) as less accurate than those based on overall recognition (e.g., “I remember him”). In the study, participants viewed eyewitness lineups and rated how accurate the identification likely was, and were provided with AI-generated accuracy predictions under certain conditions. The results were telling. AI assistance effectively eliminated the FJE, but only for participants who found the AI useful and trusted the technology. Those who rated AI as less useful continued to show the bias, suggesting that while AI can help reduce cognitive biases in eyewitness identifications, it’s only effective if users are willing to rely on it. One way in which Lauren Kelso speculates that this potential drawback could be moderated is by increasing overall user engagement and familiarity with AI technology, diminishing any negative preconceived notions about AI.

This question of AI reliability has further been explored by Kleider-Offutt and colleagues (2024), who tested whether facial recognition softwares (FRS) could outperform human participants in suspect identifications. The participants viewed six crime videos featuring perpetrators of varying races and attempted to identify the suspects under either high or low quality visual conditions. At the same time, Google’s facial recognition algorithm, FaceNet, assessed the facial similarity of the perpetrator in the videos to the same lineups provided to the human participants, with high-similarity scores corresponding to high accuracy. The results showed that Google’s FRS technology outperformed human participants, correctly identifying perpetrators more often and making fewer incorrect identifications, even with poorer visual quality. This suggests that AI could serve as a valuable tool in the courtroom, functioning more effectively at reducing mistakes in facial recognition. Additionally, due to the fact that artificial models often outperform human judgment, AI-informed training could improve human evaluations of eyewitness identification. This approach ensures that human decision-makers remain central to the process while simultaneously benefiting from AI’s analytical strengths.

Despite its promises, however, AI is still an emerging field and is far from perfect, especially in the case of racial biases. Facial recognition softwares in particular, have been shown to produce significantly higher false positives for African Americans and East Asian populations than for White individuals. This bias stems largely from the fact that the databases used in training these artificial models lack diversity. As Livingston (2020) points out, AI models are often created without the insight of those with culturally diverse backgrounds, using databases that are overrepresented by White and male faces. This excludes a wide range of demographics, causing the technology to be worse at identifying matches for Black and female faces.

This being said, progress is being made. Researchers are calling attention to the importance of designing AI with inclusive datasets and multicultural development teams, aiming to reduce these racial disparities within the facial identification process. Incorporating diversity both in the creation as well as in the use of AI is key to ensuring that the technology serves justice rather than reinforcing inequalities.

Ultimately, AI should not be a replacement for human judgement and the ethical responsibility that the justice system demands, but rather a tool to enhance it. Lauren Kelso describes this process as maintaining “complementarity,” where the human AI team is performing better than either humans or the AI model alone. This technology has the ability to improve the accuracy of eyewitness identifications and reduce wrongful convictions by identifying and correcting critical blindspots in human eyewitness identifications. In a world where technological advances are occurring rapidly, it is crucial that we remain thoughtful about how and when AI is being used within the legal system.

As I sat in class, startled by the number of wrongful convictions caused by fallible eyewitness accounts, I never imagined that artificial intelligence might be an advantageous solution. But, stories like Scott Minton’s remind us what is at stake: real lives and real futures. By acknowledging the shortcomings of human memory, addressing biases within current methods of obtaining eyewitness identifications, and increasing trust in emerging technologies, we can move forward to build a better legal system.

(Visited 80 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in PSYC359 Exploratory Articles
When your eyes get it wrong: How video evidence can mislead the courtroom
Racial biases impact plea bargaining: Minorities face higher conviction rates and harsher plea deals
Incarceration & race: Inequality targets low socioeconomic status and education for Black individuals
The real face value: Facial trustworthiness bias in legal decision-making
Smile! You’re on camera… or are you?
Is eyewitness memory too unreliable?