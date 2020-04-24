How to spruce up your quarantine wardrobe

Day 50 of quarantine is quickly approaching and you’re still wearing the same thing that you’ve had on since Day 1. If you’re tired of looking in the mirror and seeing the same toothpaste stained sweatshirt day after day, you’re in luck. Members of The Bucknellian have returned from their hiatus to help you “wow” your peers just in time for your final Zoom class.

Whether it be those reindeer footies that you wore once to Super or that Halloween themed pajama set that your aunt sent in a care package, there’s no better time than now to break out your holiday PJs!

Start digging out those jeans you had to buy after gaining the “Freshman 15” — you’re going to have to get used to wearing them again.

You know we’re really in the midst of a global pandemic when people start turning to bleach as a form of entertainment. A popular trend among the TikTok users seems to be tie-dyeing their sweatshirts and sweatpants with bleach. Use this creative idea to enhance your closet while also passing the time.

If you find yourself spending most of the day in the kitchen, it’s important that you take precautionary measures to avoid staining your everyday sweats! Finish off your usual look with a Snuggie draped on top, providing your sweats with a shield against unwarranted stains.