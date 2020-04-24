QUARANTINE: a day in the life
April 24, 2020
Questioning the purpose of your existence upon waking
Using your time wisely by scrolling through Tiktok for a few hours
Asking for an extension on a one-paragraph assignment
Realizing you haven’t changed out of the same pair of PJs in five days
Animal Crossing
Not knowing or caring what day of the week it is
Trekking to the bathroom to finally brush your teeth at 3 p.m.
Imagining what you would be doing under different circumstances
Nagging your friends to drink with you on Zoom
Ending the day without having accomplished any of the goals you intended to
