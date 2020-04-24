QUARANTINE: a day in the life

Questioning the purpose of your existence upon waking

Using your time wisely by scrolling through Tiktok for a few hours

Asking for an extension on a one-paragraph assignment

Realizing you haven’t changed out of the same pair of PJs in five days

Animal Crossing

Not knowing or caring what day of the week it is

Trekking to the bathroom to finally brush your teeth at 3 p.m.

Imagining what you would be doing under different circumstances

Nagging your friends to drink with you on Zoom

Ending the day without having accomplished any of the goals you intended to

