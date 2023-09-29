The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell hosts first ever combined Family and Homecoming Weekend
September 29, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Chris Close
Acclaimed novelist Colson Whitehead named Janet Weis Fellow
September 29, 2023
Campus Theatre welcomes famous magician to the stage
September 29, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/15/2023)
September 15, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/01/2023)
September 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road
September 29, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories
September 29, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s soccer ends weekend 1-1
September 29, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Bison Field Hockey remains undefeated at home
September 29, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Henry Didden ’26
September 22, 2023
Athlete of the week: Damian Harris ’24
September 15, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Catherine Jamison ’23
September 8, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Manchester United: A Club in Crisis?
September 22, 2023
NFL Back in Action: Week 1
September 15, 2023
Deion Sanders records first win as head coach for Colorado
September 8, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The Laundry Cycle: Breaking the bank for clean clothes
September 29, 2023
Greek Life at Bucknell: A critical look at campus culture
September 29, 2023
Super study sessions: Why study groups are the move
September 29, 2023
Save your sanity: Tips and tricks for your next Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fire Friday event at Uptown promotes arson
September 29, 2023
Chaos ensues after parents attempt to relive glory days at Family Weekend Super
September 29, 2023
How to Vivir la Vida Loca at Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Professors throw ragers when students miss class
September 29, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator
September 29, 2023
Juliana Rodrigues, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell seniors embrace living downtown
September 29, 2023
Bucknell Festival of International Shorts
Bucknell Festival of International Shorts
September 22, 2023
@iamraybucknell
@iamraybucknell
September 22, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Students walk out of classes for Trans Visibility Day
Students walk out of classes for Trans Visibility Day
April 7, 2023
The Bucknellian
The Bucknellian
September 29, 2023

September 29, 2023

September 29, 2023

Michael Taromina, News Editor
September 29, 2023
Photo+Courtesy+of+Chris+Close
Chris Close
Photo Courtesy of Chris Close

Colson Whitehead, acclaimed and celebrated writer, will speak at Bucknell University on Sept. 9, 2024, as the Janet Weis Fellow in Contemporary Letters. 

Whitehead is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of 11 works of fiction and nonfiction. He received the Pulitzer Prize for The Nickel Boys and The Underground Railroad, which also was honored with the National Book Award and the Carnegie Medal for Fiction. He also became the second writer of color and the sixth writer ever to win both a National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize for the same novel.

The Underground Railroad chronicles a young enslaved person’s adventures as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. It became an Oprah’s Book Club recommendation in 2016, went on to sell more than one million copies and received praise from hundreds of notable laureates, including from President Obama.

“I am thrilled that Mr. Whitehead will be visiting Bucknell to speak to our students, colleagues and community,” says Interim Provost Margot Vigeant. “His works offer students the opportunity to experience the transformational power of literature, enriching their understanding of contemporary issues through profound engagement with his characters’ experiences of the past.”

The Janet Weis Fellow in Contemporary Letters is a biennial honor at Bucknell that recognizes the highest level of achievement in the craft of writing within the realms of fiction, nonfiction or biography. Previous recipients are Elizabeth Kolbert, Peter Balakian ’73, Robert A. Caro, Edward Albee, John Edgar Wideman, David McCullough, Derek Walcott, Joyce Carol Oates, Tom Wolfe, Salman Rushdie, John Updike, Toni Morrison and Rita Dove.

Whitehead was born in New York City on Nov. 6, 1969, and grew up in Manhattan. He is one of four children of successful entrepreneur parents who owned an executive recruiting firm. He attended Trinity School in Manhattan and graduated from Harvard University in 1991. After graduating college, Whitehead became a writer for “The Village Voice.” His reviews, essays and fiction writing have appeared in numerous publications, including “The New York Times,” “The New Yorker” and “New York Magazine.” In 2019, he was featured on the cover of “Time” magazine, which described him as “America’s Storyteller.”

In addition to writing, Whitehead has traveled the country teaching at distinct universities. Whitehead has taught at the University of Houston, Columbia University, Brooklyn College, Hunter College, New York University, Princeton University and Wesleyan University. He has also been a writer-in-residence at Vassar College, the University of Richmond and the University of Wyoming.

Whitehead is the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Whiting Writers Award, the Dos Passos Prize  and a fellowship at the Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers. In 2020, the Library of Congress awarded him its Prize for American Fiction, and in March 2023, President Joe Biden awarded Whitehead the National Humanities Medal.

The Janet Weis Fellowship was established in 2002 through a grant from the Degenstein Foundation in honor of Janet Weis, an author, civic leader and philanthropist as well as trustee emerita of the University. Her husband, Sigfried Weis, was chair of the Bucknell Board of Trustees from 1982 to 1988.

Campus Theatre welcomes famous magician to the stage
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
BSG conducts first Congress of Fall 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell receives high marks from 'U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Colleges'
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Student Government election winners share goals for upcoming year
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
