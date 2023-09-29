The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell hosts first ever combined Family and Homecoming Weekend
September 29, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Chris Close
Acclaimed novelist Colson Whitehead named Janet Weis Fellow
September 29, 2023
Campus Theatre welcomes famous magician to the stage
September 29, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/15/2023)
September 15, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/01/2023)
September 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road
September 29, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories
September 29, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s soccer ends weekend 1-1
September 29, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Bison Field Hockey remains undefeated at home
September 29, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Henry Didden ’26
September 22, 2023
Athlete of the week: Damian Harris ’24
September 15, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Catherine Jamison ’23
September 8, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Manchester United: A Club in Crisis?
September 22, 2023
NFL Back in Action: Week 1
September 15, 2023
Deion Sanders records first win as head coach for Colorado
September 8, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The Laundry Cycle: Breaking the bank for clean clothes
September 29, 2023
Greek Life at Bucknell: A critical look at campus culture
September 29, 2023
Super study sessions: Why study groups are the move
September 29, 2023
Save your sanity: Tips and tricks for your next Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
April 29, 2022
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fire Friday event at Uptown promotes arson
September 29, 2023
Chaos ensues after parents attempt to relive glory days at Family Weekend Super
September 29, 2023
How to Vivir la Vida Loca at Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Professors throw ragers when students miss class
September 29, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator
September 29, 2023
Juliana Rodrigues, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell seniors embrace living downtown
September 29, 2023
September 22, 2023
September 22, 2023
September 15, 2023
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
April 7, 2023
Charlotte Dursee, Sports Editor
September 29, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian

Bison Men’s Water Polo made their way to Baltimore, Md. where they competed against conference rivals Johns Hopkins and George Washington this past weekend. In both games, the Orange and Blue managed come-from-behind victories. They improved to a record of 5-7 overall and 2-1 in MAWPC.

Up first the Bison faced Johns Hopkins. Both teams were even for most of the first half. The Blue Jays were able to grab a small lead in the first quarter as they went on a 5-4 run. The Bison responded quickly in the second quarter. Aleska Stefanovic ’26 scored his first goal about six minutes into the second quarter. Hasan Mogultay ’25 added a goal to the Bison’s 4-1 run that gave them a nice 9-7 lead against the Blue Jays. However, the Bison headed into the half tied at 9-9.

Neither team led by more than two goals the entire game until the second half. The Bison put up three straight goals, the final from Mogultay, putting them up 12-9. The teams traded goals back and forth all quarter until it ended 14-13 after a goal from Stefanovic with 0:16 on the clock. 

The Blue Jays managed to pull ahead 16-15 late in the final quarter. Jack Bruce ’25 shot a goal to tie it up with 1:46 left in the game. Following the goal, Johns Hopkins had possession but hit the crossbar on their one attempt to pull ahead. This ultimately allowed for senior Andu Vlasceanu’s game winning shot with a minute left in regulation, leaving enough time for the lead to change again. But the Bison managed to control two defensive possessions and come up with a steal and block to claim the victory. 

The Bison ended the game winning 16-15. Stefanovic and Mogultay each had four goals. Two goals came from Walker Butler ’24 and Shay Gillearn 25.

Later that day the Bison competed against George Washington. The Bison led the first half 6-5 but the Revolutionaries managed to steal the lead away in the third period (10-7). The Bison managed to cut the deficit at the third quarter buzzer to 11-10 after a goal from Matt Ryckman ’25. 

Mogultay’s crucial penalty shot helped tie the game at 11-11. Stefanovic followed up with a skipped in a shot to put the Bison up 12-11 with under six minutes left in the game. Another goal from Gillearn helped cushion the lead. Defensively, David Dumitru ’27 had key saves to prevent the Revolutionaries from scoring and secure a Bison victory. 

The Bison face Navy in their next competition this Sunday in Annapolis. 

