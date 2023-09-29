Bucknell hosts first ever combined Family and Homecoming Weekend

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Michael Taromina and Lyndon Beier
September 29, 2023
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian

This past weekend, more than 3,700 alumni and families came to Bucknell University for the first ever combined Homecoming & Family Weekend, which featured activities for both groups from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22-24.

After much deliberation and researching a combination weekend for many years, University organizers saw nothing but advantages to bringing families, alumni and students together during one weekend for the first time to share in the collective Bucknell spirit.

“A combined weekend provides an incredible opportunity for the entire Bucknell community to network, celebrate traditions and deepen connections with each other and the University,” says Tara Michaels, Assistant Director, Large Campus Weekend Events, Center for Alumni & Family Engagement (CAFE). “This expanded on-campus experience will feature many Bucknell traditions including student performances and shows, affinity gatherings and the Homecoming football game as well as new events that showcase our campus and community.”

Because of the rain that consumed much of the weekend, many of the events took place under tents built by Bucknell Facilities.

On Friday, parents and families met up with their children for a Harvest Dinner on Sojka Lawn under a tent. Following was a production of the Theater & Dance First-Year Showcase, “University: A New Generation,” written by Jon Jory and directed by Alice Jackins ’25.

Saturday, families, alumni and students had the chance to participate in a variety of annual school-spirited activities, most notably, the Homecoming football game in the Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium in which Bucknell played the University of Pennsylvania. 

But if the rain put a damper on your football mood, there were plenty of inside activities for all to take part in. Michaiah Augustine ’24 presented her research on the Bucknell Civil Rights Project by Griot Institute for the Study of Black Lives & Cultures. There were also performances, including Christy’s A Cappella Concert and one by We Brake for Nobody, Bucknell’s improv troupe that celebrated their 25th anniversary. 

On Sunday, families and students said goodbye to each other at the annual Farewell Breakfast on Sojka Lawn. That afternoon, the Bucknell Symphonic & Jazz Band had a concert that many alumni, families and students enjoyed together during the last legs of the weekend. The concert was titled “A Salute to American Jazz,” and it featured music from the American Songbook, with additional selections by composers Frank Ticheli and Samuel Hazo.

After a great weekend filled with laughs and love, Julia Silvia ’27 said, “My mom and dad came down to visit, and despite the really disappointing loss, we had a great time going to the football game on Saturday. We also attended the improv show, which was fantastic comedy—me and my parents shared lots of laughs!”

