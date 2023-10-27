The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show
October 27, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user GRuban
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading
October 27, 2023
BSG discusses improvements for Homecoming and Family Weekends, other Congress updates
October 27, 2023
En Español: Malvaviscos
October 27, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman '86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students' understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 20, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/06/2023)
October 6, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play
October 27, 2023
Lauren Mederios, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women's Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game
October 27, 2023
Ben Popko / The Bucknellian
Women's Golf secures top five finish in final event
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women's Swimming falls three points short in Fall Invite
October 27, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison '24
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett '24
October 20, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo '27
October 6, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic '26
September 29, 2023
Rangers' remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 27, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 20, 2023
Taylor Swift takes on her NFL era
October 6, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ugg, I just love fall!
October 27, 2023
Review: Netflix's Bodies
October 27, 2023
A call to educate: Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
October 20, 2023
How are your Jewish friends actually doing?
October 20, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The Bucknell tarantula apocalypse
October 27, 2023
Is Bucknell haunted???
October 27, 2023
Witchcraft 101: Bucknell offers elective course in "spellbinding studies"
October 27, 2023
Gordon Ramsay films an episode of "Hell's Kitchen" at Bostwick
October 27, 2023
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
October 27, 2023
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students' global adventures
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
October 27, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month
October 20, 2023
Hayley Leopold, Satire Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
A taste of town: Lewisburg restaurant spotlight
October 20, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play

Charlotte Dursee, Sports Editor
October 27, 2023
Lianne+Garrahan+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian

Last Friday night, the Bison faced Lehigh in a crucial matchup to keep their chances in the Patriot League Tournament alive. The Orange and Blue played under the lights in front of a loud crowd as they defeated the Mountain Hawks 5-0.

Right off the bat, the Bison put the pressure on Lehigh’s defense. Lily Neilson ’25 put up her first goal of the game only two minutes in. Hannah Guarente ’25 took the penalty corner and found Mia Fields ’24 who found Neilson. She then handled the ball through the defense and fired the shot in.

Four minutes after Neilson’s first goal, Gianna Puorro ’26 stepped up to the plate. She stepped in to collect a loose ball and sent it through the circle and found Rachel Apa ’24. Apa’s shot found the top right corner of the goal.

The second quarter saw slightly less action on both ends. The Bison outshot Lehigh 4-3, but neither team managed to score. Their next goal would come in the third period. Apa put heavy pressure on Lehigh’s defense and managed to deflect a pass. The ball found Neilson, who—once again—smashed the ball past the goalie and into the cage for the team’s third goal of the game. 

Story continues below advertisement

Lehigh made their attempts to put the pressure back on the Bison in the final quarter of the game. The Mountain Hawks managed to get five penalty corners but did not have any luck. They took their last shot attempt, which was followed by yet another Bison goal. Hope Davis ’25 found Neilson at the top of the circle. Neilson went around a defender and then shot, scoring her third goal of the game, marking her third hat trick of her career.

Not too long after, the Bison added their last goal of the game. On a penalty corner, Nicky Punt ’25 passed the ball to Puorro, who set the ball down. Kira Leclercq ’26 fired through defenders to put the ball in the cage. 

Neilson now has 11 goals in the season and 40 in her entire career.

The Bison stood strong for the remaining minutes of the game, despite Lehigh coming up close with three penalty corners and shots. The Bison’s win was crucial for further Patriot League play. 

The Bison will pick back up against Colgate this Saturday at home at 11 a.m.

