Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show
October 27, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user GRuban
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading
October 27, 2023
BSG discusses improvements for Homecoming and Family Weekends, other Congress updates
October 27, 2023
En Español: Malvaviscos
October 27, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 20, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/06/2023)
October 6, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play
October 27, 2023
Lauren Mederios, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game
October 27, 2023
Ben Popko / The Bucknellian
Women’s Golf secures top five finish in final event
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Swimming falls three points short in Fall Invite
October 27, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 20, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 6, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 27, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 20, 2023
Taylor Swift takes on her NFL era
October 6, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ugg, I just love fall!
October 27, 2023
Review: Netflix’s Bodies
October 27, 2023
A call to educate: Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
October 20, 2023
How are your Jewish friends actually doing?
October 20, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The Bucknell tarantula apocalypse
October 27, 2023
Is Bucknell haunted???
October 27, 2023
Witchcraft 101: Bucknell offers elective course in “spellbinding studies”
October 27, 2023
Gordon Ramsay films an episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” at Bostwick
October 27, 2023
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
October 27, 2023
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
October 27, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month
October 20, 2023
Hayley Leopold, Satire Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
A taste of town: Lewisburg restaurant spotlight
October 20, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading

Lyndon Beier, Staff Writer
October 27, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user GRuban

As part of an ongoing series celebrating the work of award-winning authors and poets, the Stadler Center for Poetry & Literary Arts hosted a fiction reading by the Fall 2023 Writer in Residence, Akil Kumarasamy.

With a newly published novel, “Meet Us by the Roaring Sea,a short story collection, and numerous awards under her belt, Kumarasamy took to the podium in the evening on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to read aloud several excerpts from her novel. 

Kumarasamy jumped around within her book, presenting excerpts from chapters throughout the story; her goal, she said, was to most accurately present the entirety of the book (without spoiling too much, of course) to her assembled audience in Bucknell Hall and allow listeners to make connections and analyze narrative threads on their own as she read. Her unnamed main character narrates the events of “Meet Us by the Roaring Sea” in the present second person, which is already a wildly unexpected approach to novelization—Kumarasamy goes even further, though, turning the timeline within her book upside down as chapters alternate between a “near future” setting, flashbacks to the main character’s life before her adulthood, and excerpts from a manuscript the main character is working on translating. 

Very deliberately, Kumarasamy wove her thematic emphases in such a way as to mirror the real, present-day in her exploration of an imagined past and hypothetical future. When she began writing “Meet Us by the Roaring Sea,it was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the escapism that ended up being a large presence in the book itself was heavy on her mind. She felt a discussion of compassion and grief was necessary but wanted to hold it in a fictionalized medium easier to digest and wrestle with; thus, “Meet Us by the Roaring Sea” was born. 

Ultimately, “Meet Us by the Roaring Sea” is so rife with theme and meaning that no two readers come away with the same interpretation. The book explores purpose, grief, struggles within bureaucracy, dichotomies between limitations and freedom, love in a time of impersonalization and homogenization… and so much more. It critiques the dynamics of modern consumption—a running motif throughout both the “near future” and manuscript-centered chapters is the television, and the notion of escapism as it ties into “reality shows” and commercialism—whilst staying steady on a course that challenges readers to wrestle with the notion of compassion and how we care for other people. A cohesion of seemingly unrelated themes knits together to form the strong fabric of Kumarasamy’s book. 

It was with intention that Kumarasamy limited the characters and settings in her book, despite jumping across so many iterations of time. She kept a focus on domestic and personal spaces, ensuring the heart of “Meet Us by the Roaring Sea” stayed intact; during her reading, she made sure to emphasize that all the spaces she presented were “infused with meaning,” intended to “build focus” on the important, “primary world” of her protagonist. Everything that happens in the book is “grounded in the narrator’s visceral experience.” The details of the story, the embellishments and emotional waves, are intentionally invoked by Kumarasamy’s application of sensory associations. 

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show
BSG discusses improvements for Homecoming and Family Weekends, other Congress updates
En Español: Malvaviscos
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Rainn Wilson comes to Bucknell
Photo Courtesy of Jon Shields
Shields discusses division of the GOP, "social identity of conservatism" at Bucknell Forum
BSG has conversation on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Bucknell; other Congress updates
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play
Lauren Mederios, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
A call to educate: Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
How are your Jewish friends actually doing?

